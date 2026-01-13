EV charger usage at HDB carparks nearly doubles to 18% in three months

SINGAPORE: The use of electric vehicle (EV) chargers at Housing and Development Board (HDB) carparks has nearly doubled in just the past three months, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

About 18 per cent of EV chargers at HDB carparks are now in use at any given time, up from around 10 per cent in September last year.

Despite the rise, operators say the current demand does not yet justify a rapid expansion of charging infrastructure.

As of the end of 2025, EV charging points have been deployed in 1,820 HDB carparks, covering more than 90 per cent of all such carparks nationwide, said an LTA spokesperson in a statement.

The remaining carparks without chargers are largely affected by technical constraints such as insufficient power supply or space limitations, or because residents prefer to install chargers at a later stage, noted the spokesperson.

He added that EV drivers continue to have convenient access to nearby charging points.

Plans are also in place to deploy more chargers, including fast chargers, this year.