Petrol stations in Singapore evolve to serve EV drivers and walk-in customers

SINGAPORE: Petrol stations in Singapore are diversifying their offerings to serve not only motorists, but also walk-in customers and nearby residents.

Operators say this strategy prepares them for the shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), when drivers may spend more time at service stations while their cars charge.

NEIGHBOURHOOD FOCUS

At a Cnergy petrol kiosk along Dunman Road in Katong, which opened last month, a mural depicting Joo Chiat’s conservation shophouses pays tribute to the area’s Peranakan heritage.

There are plans to convert a corner of the station – currently occupied by drinks and snacks vending machines – to small food stalls serving Peranakan cuisine early next year.

Cnergy’s owner is Union Gas Holdings, which entered the petrol station business in 2009 with a kiosk in Old Toh Tuck Road.