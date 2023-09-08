Road closures around Marina Centre, Padang area for F1 Singapore Grand Prix week

SINGAPORE: Some roads around the Marina Centre and Padang area will be closed from Sep 13 to Sep 19 for the 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.
Affected roads will be progressively closed from 12.01am on Sep 13 to allow organisers to set up race infrastructure.
The roads will then be fully accessible by 5.30am on Sep 19, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Sep 8)
This year's night race from Sep 15 to Sep 17 is expected to attract about 250,000 spectators. It will also feature a range of other activities including a full-entertainment line-up.
Members of the public are encouraged to use public transport and to plan their journeys ahead of time, added LTA.
To facilitate peak hour traffic in the morning and evenings during this period, the following road corridors will be opened to motorists at selected hours:
Sep 13 and 14 (5.30am to 10am)
- Towards Orchard Road (Collyer Quay to St Andrew's Road to Stamford Road)
- Towards Shenton Way (Nicoll Highway to Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road)
- Towards Marina Boulevard (Republic Boulevard to Raffles Avenue to Bayfront Avenue)
Sep 15 (5.30am to 10am)
- Towards Orchard Road (Collyer Quay to St Andrew's Road to Stamford Road)
- Towards Shenton Way (Nicoll Highway to Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road)
Sep 18 (5.30am to 10am)
- Towards Shenton Way (Nicoll Highway to Esplanade Drive)
- Towards Shenton Way (Bras Basah Road to Nicoll Highway to Esplanade Drive)
- Towards ECP Changi Airport (Bras Basah Road to Raffles Boulevard to Republic Boulevard)
- Towards Marina Boulevard (Raffles Boulevard to Temasek Avenue to Bayfront Avenue)
Sep 18 (5pm to 8.30pm)
- Towards Shenton Way (Nicoll Highway to Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road)
- Towards Shenton Way (Bras Basah Road to Nicoll Highway to Esplanade Drive)
- Towards Orchard Road (Esplanade Drive to Nicoll Highway/Stamford Drive)
- Towards ECP Changi Airport (Bras Basah Road to Raffles Boulevard to Republic Boulevard)
- Towards ECP Changi Airport (Bayfront Avenue to Temasek Avenue to Raffles Boulevard)
- Towards Marina Boulevard (Raffles Boulevard to Temasek Avenue to Bayfront Avenue)
During the race weekend, motorists can access the Marina Centre area via a single lane along Raffles Boulevard via Nicoll Highway or Temasek Boulevard from 12am to 1pm.
Buses and vehicles with W, X, and Y plates are not allowed access.
Taxis and motorcycles will also be able to use the single-lane access at all times, except when the races are underway.
However, in the event of high traffic volume, access to these roads may be restricted, except for police vehicles, emergency vehicles and vehicles with valid access passes, said LTA.
Traffic wardens will also be deployed to direct traffic and assist the public.
In addition to road information, directional signs will be prominently displayed in the area, said the authority.
Car parks at Suntec City, Millenia Walk and Marina Square will remain open to the public, subject to availability.
Brochures on road access and public transport arrangements are available at major public transport locations, developments in the Marina Centre area, and select petrol stations.
More transportation information is available on the One Motoring website. Details on accessing the F1 circuit park as well as the race schedule can also be found online.