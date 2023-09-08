Road closures around Marina Centre, Padang area for F1 Singapore Grand Prix week

SINGAPORE: Some roads around the Marina Centre and Padang area will be closed from Sep 13 to Sep 19 for the 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Affected roads will be progressively closed from 12.01am on Sep 13 to allow organisers to set up race infrastructure.

The roads will then be fully accessible by 5.30am on Sep 19, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Sep 8)

This year's night race from Sep 15 to Sep 17 is expected to attract about 250,000 spectators. It will also feature a range of other activities including a full-entertainment line-up.

Members of the public are encouraged to use public transport and to plan their journeys ahead of time, added LTA.

To facilitate peak hour traffic in the morning and evenings during this period, the following road corridors will be opened to motorists at selected hours: