Financial penalties to be imposed on third-party vendor over bus arrival timing issue

SINGAPORE: Financial penalties will be imposed on a third-party vendor over technical issues that resulted in inaccurate bus arrival timings, said Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow.



The issue, first detected on Jan 10, was fully restored more than a month later, on Feb 12, said Mr Siow, in a written parliamentary reply on Tuesday (Mar 3).

He was responding to questions from Ms He Ting Ru (WP-Sengkang), who asked why a firm date for full restoration had not been announced earlier and whether any service-level agreement breaches had occurred.

Mr Siow said that financial penalties would be imposed on the vendor in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

CNA has asked the Land Transport Authority (LTA) who the vendor is and the size of the penalty.

WHAT HAPPENED

The issue led to bus stop displays and transport apps showing inaccurate arrival timings. The ETA system was reset on Jan 21 as LTA investigated technical issues that were displaying long wait times.



On Jan 22, LTA said restoration would take four days. However, on Jan 27, it said the system would not be fully restored until later that week.

By Feb 7, the system was about 90 per cent restored. Full restoration, as Mr Siow revealed on Mar 3, was achieved on Feb 12.

FULL RESTORATION

To fully restore the Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) system, Mr Siow said physical works had to be carried out on a significant proportion of the bus fleet. The system’s accuracy also had to be verified against actual bus arrival records.

"During this period, performance of the system fluctuated as the proportion of rectified buses deployed for service each day varied," he said.

He added that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) had provided regular progress updates until all buses were rectified and the system was fully restored.