Some florists see withering Mother’s Day demand amid higher shipping costs 

SINGAPORE: With less than a week to go before Mother’s Day, some florists say they are grappling with falling sales and rising costs during what is typically one of their busiest periods of the year.

Industry players say supply disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict have pushed up the cost of importing flowers, while increased competition is further squeezing margins.

RISING COSTS, SLOWER DELIVERIES

At K Flower, a florist in Commonwealth, orders have fallen by about 25 per cent compared with last year.

Around this time in 2025, the shop had received roughly 80 pre-orders for fresh-cut bouquets priced at up to S$200 (US$160). This year, pre-orders stand at just 60.

Founder Karen Lai said while supplier mark-ups during the Mother’s Day period usually hover around 20 per cent, they have climbed to about 25 per cent this year.

Shipping disruptions due to routes affected by the Iran war have also driven up freight costs and lengthened delivery timelines. Shipments that previously took about a week now take up to 10 days, affecting freshness and shortening the lifespan of flowers.