Some florists see withering Mother’s Day demand amid higher shipping costs
With supply disruptions pushing up the cost of importing blooms, florists say they are doing what they can to balance costs, competition and demand.
SINGAPORE: With less than a week to go before Mother’s Day, some florists say they are grappling with falling sales and rising costs during what is typically one of their busiest periods of the year.
Industry players say supply disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict have pushed up the cost of importing flowers, while increased competition is further squeezing margins.
RISING COSTS, SLOWER DELIVERIES
At K Flower, a florist in Commonwealth, orders have fallen by about 25 per cent compared with last year.
Around this time in 2025, the shop had received roughly 80 pre-orders for fresh-cut bouquets priced at up to S$200 (US$160). This year, pre-orders stand at just 60.
Founder Karen Lai said while supplier mark-ups during the Mother’s Day period usually hover around 20 per cent, they have climbed to about 25 per cent this year.
Shipping disruptions due to routes affected by the Iran war have also driven up freight costs and lengthened delivery timelines. Shipments that previously took about a week now take up to 10 days, affecting freshness and shortening the lifespan of flowers.
Popular flowers such as roses and carnations, often imported from Kenya and Israel, have been particularly affected. The firm has raised bouquet prices by about 5 per cent to offset part of the increase.
“Shipments are not coming in as frequently as they used to. As such, we are looking into alternatives to keep the quality of our flowers stable,” Ms Lai said.
To help patrons cope with higher prices, the florist offers the option of switching to more affordable blooms or opting for preserved or artificial arrangements. About half of its customers have taken up these substitutes.
“But even with alternatives, everyone is marking up their base prices, which are then (passed on) to us,” Ms Lai said.
“For us, if it's a reasonable percentage range, we will absorb it ourselves (and) try not to pass on too much to customers.”
She added that demand for fresh bouquets during Mother’s Day, which falls on Sunday (May 10), has been declining over time, as more consumers opt for longer-lasting gifts such as jewellery or experiences like dining out.
EARNINGS UNDER PRESSURE
Online boutique H.T Flowers is seeing a similar trend. Costs there have risen by between 15 and 20 per cent, driven by higher logistics and oil prices.
“Mother’s Day this year has been relatively quiet. Sales have been slow and the market has not picked up,” said its general manager Jeff Loh.
As flower delivery is a core part of the business, rising fuel costs have had a significant impact. Third-party delivery providers have increased their prices, prompting the company to rely more on its own drivers to manage costs.
Mr Loh said the business has chosen to absorb these increases to remain competitive, noting that larger brands also appear to be holding prices steady.
“I don’t see much increase (in the selling prices) even for the big players. As of now, I believe everybody is absorbing the increased freight and oil charges,” he said.
“(This) definitely eats into our profit margin. But if we increase our (prices), we feel that consumers will shun us and buy from the bigger players with the same pricing.”
Mr Loh said H.T Flowers is lucky not to be faced with supply disruptions, as most of its flowers are sourced from China and Southeast Asia, where shipping routes are less affected by the conflict.
Roses from China, while smaller than those from Kenya, are also more affordable, costing about S$10 less per bundle compared with Kenyan roses, which can exceed S$40.
Despite holding prices steady, pre-orders have fallen to around 30 this year, down from 40 to 50 previously. Mr Loh also noted that fewer customers are opting for customised bouquets.
To counter slowing demand, the company has ramped up marketing efforts, increasing spending sixfold, particularly on digital and social media platforms.
Mr Loh said traditional florists are increasingly losing market share to home-based businesses that operate with lower overheads.
In response, the company has begun diversifying into areas with less competition, including landscaping services, and is exploring entry into the wholesale market later this year.