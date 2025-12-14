Free Clarke Quay night shuttle: Partygoers hope for more stops, higher bus frequencies

SINGAPORE: Higher bus frequencies and more drop-off locations outside of the city area are among suggestions that partygoers gave after the launch of a free night shuttle bus service at Clarke Quay.

The free shuttle provided by CapitaLand on Friday and Saturday nights has two components.

One is a 23-seater CQ night shuttle that leaves CQ @ Clarke Quay hourly and makes loops around town to places such as Ion Orchard, Plaza Singapura and Raffles City from 11pm to 2.50am.

Then, at 4am, one-way 45-seater buses dubbed “home shuttles” go in two directions from Clark Quay - to Westgate in Jurong East, and to Tampines Central 4.



While the looped shuttle saw low take-up, the home shuttle saw modest ridership, with 24 people in total boarding the two buses.

The free night shuttle launched on Dec 5 comes after the introduction of a year-long pilot by the government in August that allows liquor licensees in Clarke Quay, Boat Quay and Upper Circular Road to extend their hours to 4am on Fridays and Saturdays.

With the later closing hours, calls have grown louder for more late-night travel options.

This comes after NightRider bus services were discontinued in June 2022 due to low ridership.

LOOPED CITY SHUTTLE SEES POOR DEMAND