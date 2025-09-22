Singapore's nightlife revival push renews calls for late-night public transport

SINGAPORE: Bars along the Singapore River now stay open later, but revellers still face a familiar problem – no late-night public transport to get them home.

A year-long pilot, launched on Aug 18, allows liquor licensees in Clarke Quay, Boat Quay and Upper Circular Road to extend their hours to 4am on Fridays and Saturdays. The move is part of a broader government plan to revitalise the nightlife districts.

But the move has not been accompanied by a return of late-night public transport services, which were discontinued in June 2022 due to low ridership.

In response to queries from CNA, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said buses and trains already run for about 18 hours a day, from 6am to midnight.

“We have to balance the demand for late-night travel with keeping the overall cost of public transport affordable and not incur significant costs in subsidising a very small minority of commuters,” LTA said.

Extending services would also cut into the narrow overnight maintenance window, it added.

But industry players argue that transport access is crucial for the sector’s recovery.

“Transport accessibility is a key part of supporting a vibrant and safe nightlife economy,” said Singapore Nightlife Business Association president Danny Loong.

Better late-night connectivity could encourage responsible patronage and support nightlife businesses, he added.

Mr Loong said feedback from members has been largely positive since the pilot began, but challenges persist, especially when it comes to the lack of transport, rising costs and manpower shortages.

RELOOK PUBLIC TRANSPORT OPTIONS

Singapore University of Social Sciences economist Walter Theseira said late-night public transport is often not cost-effective or viable, requiring off-hours staffing and higher subsidies for fewer riders.

Even with higher fares, these services may not be as cost-effective as daytime public transport, he said.

Mr Edward Chia, deputy chairperson of the government parliamentary committee for finance and trade and industry, said that annual bus transport subsidies currently exceed S$1 billion (US$778 million).

The shortage of bus drivers also poses a challenge, and running late-night services would mean fewer drivers are available during peak transport times, said Mr Chia, who is also an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

Associate Professor Theseira added that running the train system 24/7 would also compromise its reliability, as Singapore’s rail infrastructure depends on overnight shutdowns for maintenance.

Still, he said the lack of late-night services in Singapore “stands out in a bad way” compared to global cities like London and New York, and suggested exploring limited bus routes on a cost-recovery basis.

Mr Chia suggested that autonomous vehicles could eventually help address the issue.