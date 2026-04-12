DPM Gan Kim Yong to visit the US from Apr 12 to 17

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will visit the United States from Apr 12 to Apr 17 in a trip that comes as Singapore and the US mark six decades of diplomatic relations this year.

Mr Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry, will visit Austin, Texas, before heading to Washington DC.

In Austin, he will meet state leaders to discuss opportunities for economic cooperation between Singapore and Texas companies, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a media release on Sunday (Apr 12).

“He will also engage private sector representatives and officially launch Enterprise Singapore’s new Austin Overseas Centre, which will support Singapore companies’ expansion into the US,” it added.

The centre is Enterprise Singapore’s fourth overseas centre in the US, after those in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.

Mr Gan will travel to Washington, DC, on Apr 14 where he will meet Cabinet Secretaries and members of Congress to reaffirm the trade and investment ties between Singapore and the US, as well as discuss areas for further cooperation, said MTI.

As chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Mr Gan will also join the plenary meeting of the International Monetary Fund’s International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), as well as engage senior finance leaders on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group.

He will be accompanied by officials from MTI and MAS during the trip.