GE2025: 'Tough decision' to contest Sengkang GRC again, but the journey is not over, says PAP's Lam Pin Min

SINGAPORE: Coming back to contest in Sengkang GRC was a “tough decision”, said People’s Action Party (PAP) team lead Lam Pin Min, who lost to the Workers’ Party (WP) team in the previous election.

“But something kept pulling me back to Sengkang. I found myself walking the blocks again, visiting the hawker centre, chatting with residents at the coffee shops.

“Even though I was no longer your MP, I cherish the friendships and bonds we built over 14 years of working together,” said Dr Lam.

Speaking at the ruling party’s Jalan Kayu rally on Sunday (Apr 27) at Fern Green Primary School, Dr Lam, a former Senior Minister of State, is the only member left from the PAP’s GE2020 Sengkang team.

The rest of the PAP’s four-member team for Sengkang GRC are all political newcomers: Ms Bernadette Giam, Ms Theodora Lai and Associate Professor Elmie Nekmat.