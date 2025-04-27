GE2025: 'Tough decision' to contest Sengkang GRC again, but the journey is not over, says PAP's Lam Pin Min
Dr Lam Pin Min, a former Senior Minister of State who was part of the losing People's Action Party team for Sengkang GRC in the 2020 election, described himself as the "underdog" in the upcoming contest for the opposition-held ward.
SINGAPORE: Coming back to contest in Sengkang GRC was a “tough decision”, said People’s Action Party (PAP) team lead Lam Pin Min, who lost to the Workers’ Party (WP) team in the previous election.
“But something kept pulling me back to Sengkang. I found myself walking the blocks again, visiting the hawker centre, chatting with residents at the coffee shops.
“Even though I was no longer your MP, I cherish the friendships and bonds we built over 14 years of working together,” said Dr Lam.
Speaking at the ruling party’s Jalan Kayu rally on Sunday (Apr 27) at Fern Green Primary School, Dr Lam, a former Senior Minister of State, is the only member left from the PAP’s GE2020 Sengkang team.
The rest of the PAP’s four-member team for Sengkang GRC are all political newcomers: Ms Bernadette Giam, Ms Theodora Lai and Associate Professor Elmie Nekmat.
He said he decided to run again with the support of his family, who accepted that he would be “spending many late nights out again” and would face the risk of another defeat.
Describing himself as the “underdog” in the fight for the opposition-held ward, Dr Lam said: “It will be an uphill task. It will not be easy. I may have lost the election in 2020, but I never lost my determination to fight for you.”
Dr Lam, an ophthalmologist who was elected as a Member of Parliament for Ang Mo Kio in 2006 and represented Sengkang West SMC from 2011 to 2020, said he respected the vote of Sengkang residents five years ago and returned to private life after his electoral defeat.
For GE2025, he faces a WP team made up of incumbents He Ting Ru, Louis Chua, Jamus Lim and new candidate Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik.
Also speaking at Sunday's rally was Dr Lam’s former running mate Ng Chee Meng, the PAP candidate for Jalan Kayu that was carved out of Ang Mo Kio GRC after the latest electoral boundaries review.
Cheering on Mr Ng, the labour chief who led PAP’s bid for Sengkang GRC in 2020, Dr Lam said: “I believe Mr Ng Chee Meng will continue to serve Jalan Kayu residents and make it an even better place for all."
1+1 IS NOT TWO
Dr Lam then hit back at the opposition’s “buy one get one free narrative”, referring to the idea that residents would benefit from voting in an opposition team as the losing PAP team would still serve as the grassroots adviser and the branch chairman.
“They say: ‘Vote in the opposition, but still expect the losing PAP candidate to deliver the services – like a one-for-one deal.’ Do you believe in that?” said Dr Lam.
He added that a "more absurd” new narrative of “buy one get two free” had emerged, referring to the idea that if an opposition party was elected, the PAP would work doubly hard through its grassroots adviser and branch chairman.
“Just like any scam tactics, if it sounds too good to be true, it is probably not true,” said Dr Lam.
Referencing a phrase he had also said at his team's slate introduction, Dr Lam said "one plus one can end up being less than one” as this may lead to poor coordination, conflicting policies or misaligned incentives, which he said was “often the case” in constituencies represented by opposing political parties.
Instead, the “real deal” would be to vote for the PAP candidate who would ensure an effective town council management while residents could still benefit from opposition voices in Parliament through the non-constituency MP scheme, said Dr Lam.
"This is the one plus one plus one plus one deal. In essence, this approach achieves the best of both worlds, a strategic balance between competent constituency management and a diverse parliamentary voice – a true political sweet spot."
JOURNEY WITH SENGKANG "NOT OVER"
Dr Lam said that Sengkang had come a long way, from the “early days of mud paths and sparse amenities” to a vibrant estate today.
“But our journey is not over. In many ways, there is still a long road ahead to fully realise the dream we have started,” said Dr Lam.
He added that he had unfinished plans and new dreams that he had yet to achieve for Sengkang GRC that he would like to see through if he is elected.
Speaking to the media on earlier occasions, Dr Lam has reiterated that his new team, with a lower average age of 43, would bring fresh perspectives to address the concerns of younger families.
“I may have fallen in 2020, but today I’m coming back with even more determination and humility,” Dr Lam said on Sunday.
“I humbly ask for a second chance. A second chance for me to come back to serve you with all my heart.”