GE2025: PAP to launch more programmes, scale up existing ones at West Coast-Jurong West GRC, says Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE: Minister for National Development Desmond Lee on Sunday (Apr 27) said that the People’s Action Party (PAP) team in West Coast-Jurong West GRC is committed to rolling out more programmes and scaling up existing ones for residents.

Speaking at the party’s rally for West Coast-Jurong West GRC and Pioneer SMC at Jurong West Stadium, the anchor minister for the GRC reiterated the nine pillars of focus if they are elected.

These pillars, which include helping households cope with the cost of living by “supplementing national policies and programmes”, helping job seekers find good jobs and empowering people with disabilities, were also outlined in the five-year plan for the constituency that was unveiled on Nomination Day.

Mr Lee said on Sunday that having spoken to residents over the past five years, his team have heard their aspirations for good jobs and homes as well as concerns over cost of living.

"We hear you, and we have worked hard over the past five years, not just in debating national policies in parliament, but also rolling out programmes and services here on the ground to meet these needs, to make sure that nobody falls between the cracks," he said.

"So my team and I are committed to rolling out more programmes and scaling up existing initiatives to support you and make your homes and lives better."