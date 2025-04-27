GE2025: SM Lee questions opposition parties' initial inaction on foreign interference

SINGAPORE: While all opposition parties have declared their stance against foreign interference in domestic politics, they only did so after the People's Action Party (PAP) government took firm action, "even though this has been going on for some time", Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday (Apr 27).

Said Mr Lee: "But now, after the PAP government stood up and put its position out clearly, and acted to block the foreign sites, all the other parties straight away, within days, say, 'I also agree, I also agree, I also agree.'"

"Day before yesterday, where were you? You didn't notice, you didn't know or buat bodoh?" added Mr Lee, using a Malay term to describe being ignorant on purpose.

Mr Lee urged Singaporeans to vote for a party and candidates that stand for multi-racialism, "really and truly and from the bottom of your heart".

"And if you do that, this system can work. Many, many Singaporeans are convinced that this is the right way for Singapore - multi-racialism, give and take, meritocracy, one Singapore," he said.