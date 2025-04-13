GE2025: PAR calls for free education, school meals and healthcare for all Singaporean children

SINGAPORE: The People's Alliance for Reform (PAR) on Sunday (Apr 13) called for free education, school meals and healthcare for every Singaporean child – policies it said it would pursue if it is elected into parliament.

PAR secretary-general Lim Tean listed these proposals during a walkabout at Woodleigh Village Hawker Centre in Potong Pasir, but did not state how the measures would be funded.

He wrote on Facebook that the alliance would release a "detailed costing" on the proposals soon.

Mr Lim noted that Singapore's total fertility rate has fallen to an "alarming" 0.97, adding that the PAR does not believe the solution lies in net migration.

He said the PAR proposes to alleviate the cost of living pressures on young parents by offering free education for children – from pre-nursery to university.

He added that people have told them the "main reason" why they are reluctant to start a family was the "fear of not being able to provide well" for their children.

"PAR believes education must be free – so every child can reach their full potential without financial barriers. An educated population is the bedrock of a prosperous nation, and the dividends of investing in our children will benefit all Singaporeans," Mr Lim wrote on Facebook.

The PAR chief also said that free school meals would "level the playing field" and ensure that children have the fuel they need.

Children should be given these free meals regardless of their family income, he said, adding that this was a "cost-effective investment which goes a long way" towards helping children and the nation.

Referring to healthcare costs as "another heavy burden" on families, he called for free, universal healthcare for all Singaporeans.

"By tackling these three major cost barriers - education, food, and healthcare - we will restore confidence among young Singaporeans to build families.

"It is natural for people to want to have children. It is the state's duty to ensure they are not held back by financial fear," he said.

Mr Lim added that the notion that opposition parties are "going to raid the reserves" to fund these schemes was a "fallacious, tired argument which has no place in modern Singapore".

In response to CNA's queries, he said that PAR's manifesto would be released after the Writ of Election is issued.