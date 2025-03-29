GE2025: Ong Ye Kung introduces 2 SME bosses as new faces in Sembawang GRC

The two potential candidates do not reside in Sembawang. Mr Ng said that he hopes to get to know the area better.

The 35-year-old served MacPherson as a grassroots volunteer for a decade and used to be a public servant.

“In these 10 years, some of the skills I picked up includes listening to residents concerned and acting on their various causes that they are passionate about, especially for young families and youths,” said Mr Ng.

He added that as a business director, he learned to solve customers’ problems and take care of his employees.

The other potential candidate Mr Lam, 42, admitted that as a new politician, he has “a lot to learn here” and has to “tap on the expertise” of the team led by Mr Ong to enrich the lives of residents.

“In my professional life, people know me as a mover of things, but here in Sembawang, I want to move lives,” he said.

Last Sunday, Mr Ong said he anticipated that more than one new face would be ushered into the PAP’s five-member Sembawang team for the General Election.

As part of the party’s efforts to regularly update its line-up, new faces are expected with each election cycle, he said.

The current slate of MPs in Sembawang GRC also includes Dr Lim Wee Kiak, Ms Mariam Jaafar, Ms Poh Li San and Mr Vikram Nair.

Five divisions make up the Group Representation Constituency: Woodlands, Admiralty, Canberra, Sembawang Central and Sembawang West. But Sembawang West will be carved out as a Single Member Constituency at the General Election, which is expected to happen by mid-year.

The Singapore Democratic Party and National Solidarity Party (NSP) are looking to contest in Sembawang GRC and Sembawang West SMC.

The NSP was defeated by the PAP in Sembawang GRC during the 2020 General Election. The opposition collected 32.71 per cent of the vote while the PAP won 67.29 per cent.

At Bukit Canberra on Saturday, OCBC launched a three-year programme that is aiming to help more than 180,000 seniors.

The bank has committed S$2 million (US$1.49 million) to empower seniors to age well through measures such as supporting counselling sessions that will take place in the homes of seniors from underprivileged backgrounds.

It will also continue conducting workshops to encourage more seniors to adopt digital banking services.