GE2025: Changes to electoral map ‘appropriate’, reflect population growth, says Janil Puthucheary
"If it's one GRC, one SMC, four extra seats as a proportion of our existing legislature and our existing electoral base, would you call that extensive? I think it's appropriate," said Dr Janil.
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s electoral boundary changes are a reflection of the country’s population growth, said Dr Janil Puthucheary, after the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) released its report on Tuesday (Mar 11).
Dr Janil, who is Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information as well as Health, was replying to a question by CNA938 on the rationale behind what some have described as "extensive" changes to the electoral boundaries.
Five new Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) and six new Single Member Constituencies (SMCs) have been created, while some existing wards have been removed and redrawn, according to EBRC's report. This leaves just five GRCs and four SMCs unchanged from the last election.
The total number of electoral divisions for GE2025 is 33, comprising 18 GRCs and 15 SMCs. This is one more GRC and one more SMC than in 2020.
Singapore's next parliament will also have 97 seats, up from the current 93.
On the electoral map changes, Dr Janil said: "What we do know and what we can see, it's about the population growth. It's about the need to make sure that the number of electors per MP remains within a certain boundary."
He added that it is the first time the Elections Department has discussed the rationale for the electoral map changes in such great detail.
"I think it's very clear to anyone who reads the report, yes, (there are) lots of speculation on the media, but I think if it's one GRC, one SMC, four extra seats as a proportion of our existing legislature and our existing electoral base, would you call that extensive? I think it's appropriate."
According to EBRC's report, the Pasir Ris-Punggol and Jurong GRCs have been removed, while five new GRCs -Pasir Ris-Changi, Punggol, Jurong East-Bukit Batok, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights and West Coast-Jurong West - have been added.
West Coast, East Coast and Marine Parade constituencies, which were among the most closely fought in the previous General Election, will undergo major electoral boundary changes.
For instance, West Coast GRC will become West Coast-Jurong West GRC after taking in estates from the neighbouring Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC and losing polling districts in Harbourfront, Sentosa, Dover and Telok Blangah estates.
On the changes to various GRCs on the electoral map, Dr Janil reiterated the role that population growth played.
The new Punggol GRC was formed by carving out estates from Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC - which has seen the largest increase in electors since the last GE - and merging them with Punggol West SMC.
The new Pasir Ris-Changi GRC was created by merging the remainder of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC with adjacent polling districts in East Coast GRC.
Dr Janil, who is Member of Parliament (MP) for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, said the population in Punggol has grown so much that there is a need to carve out a new GRC.
That, in turn, will then have a "consequential effect" on Pasir Ris.
"Pasir Ris without Punggol is currently three electoral divisions, and you need a little bit more population number to justify ... a fourth MP.
"It's a little bit like a sudoku puzzle. You know, you sort of solve one bit, and then it has an impact all the way down through the rest, so there's a knock-on effect," he added.
He acknowledged that given the changes, there would be "all kinds of speculation about electoral contests".
"But I get back to the point about service to the residents. As far as facilities are concerned, people are gonna go where the facilities are regardless of where your electoral boundaries are. As politicians (and) MPs, we have to serve the residents regardless of where the boundaries are."
MP REACTIONS TO ELECTORAL MAP CHANGES
Following the release of the EBRC report, several MPs took to social media to address the changes and reiterate their commitment to serve residents.
Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, MP for East Coast GRC, noted that EBRC's report had recommended that the GRC take in adjacent polling districts from Marine Parade GRC - comprising the Chai Chee HDB estates and Siglap private estates.
He said his team will "study the changes carefully and assess the implications to our work".
"More importantly, our residents remain our priority. What doesn’t change is our commitment to serve our residents in East Coast GRC to the best of our ability which we have been doing through the years," he said.
Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, said that the towns of Punggol and Pasir Ris have grown and as a result, the electoral boundaries of the area have been redrawn.
Welcoming residents from Changi, he said: “Our team is committed to work with all our residents in Pasir Ris, Punggol and Changi to build a better home and future for all of us.”
Indranee Rajah, MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, said that the constituency’s MPs will continue their Meet the People sessions as usual until parliament is dissolved.
A new Queenstown SMC will be carved out of Tanjong Pagar GRC, which will also absorb some areas including Dover and Telok Blangah estates.
MP Grace Fu of Yuhua SMC, which joins Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC, said that the EBRC had to take into consideration several factors.
This includes new housing developments and population shifts between different electoral divisions to keep the ratio of electors to elected MPs at about the same as in 2020.
She said: “I look forward to what the future holds and will continue to work alongside my Jurong colleagues for the betterment of our community.”
The People's Action Party also issued a statement on Tuesday, noting the EBRC report and the electoral boundary changes.
It said that its branches and activists will "make the necessary adjustments" to prepare for the upcoming election. In the meantime, residents can continue seeking assistance from existing PAP branches.