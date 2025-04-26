GE2025: Scrutinise WP's plans, as there is 'no silver bullet' to challenges that Singapore faces, says PAP's Edwin Tong

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) knows there is “no silver bullet” to the challenges lying ahead for Singapore, and voters should not be persuaded by "rhetoric" that promise a solution, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong at Bedok Stadium on Saturday evening (Apr 26).

“Don't listen to people saying, ‘We have got a solution. It will solve everything. Vote us, not the PAP, we will solve everything for you.’ There is no silver bullet and this is a multifaceted, complex economic situation,” said Mr Tong at the PAP's East Coast rally – one of three happening at the time.

"In this election, we have to go beyond mere rhetoric and soundbites," he added.

In his speech, Mr Tong, who is helming the People’s Action Party (PAP) team contesting East Coast GRC in the 2025 General Election, acknowledged that his challenger from the Workers' Party (WP) Yee Jenn Jong had said he wants to improve Singapore.

“I agree with him. We must all be in politics for the service of Singapore and Singaporeans. But at the same time, this also needs to be done in a practical way that makes sense,” said Mr Tong.

The PAP’s five-member slate contesting East Coast GRC includes Senior Minister of State for National Development and Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How, Ms Jessica Tan, as well as new faces Hazlina Abdul Halim and Dinesh Vasu Dash.

All five candidates spoke on Saturday evening, in the team’s first rally of the election.

Of the five, only Mr Tan and Ms Tan have been retained from the party’s previous East Coast GRC slate in 2020.