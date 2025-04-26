GE2025: Scrutinise WP's plans, as there is 'no silver bullet' to challenges that Singapore faces, says PAP's Edwin Tong
"In this election, we have to go beyond mere rhetoric and soundbites," said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong. He urged voters to look closely at the Workers’ Party’s proposals.
SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) knows there is “no silver bullet” to the challenges lying ahead for Singapore, and voters should not be persuaded by "rhetoric" that promise a solution, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong at Bedok Stadium on Saturday evening (Apr 26).
“Don't listen to people saying, ‘We have got a solution. It will solve everything. Vote us, not the PAP, we will solve everything for you.’ There is no silver bullet and this is a multifaceted, complex economic situation,” said Mr Tong at the PAP's East Coast rally – one of three happening at the time.
"In this election, we have to go beyond mere rhetoric and soundbites," he added.
In his speech, Mr Tong, who is helming the People’s Action Party (PAP) team contesting East Coast GRC in the 2025 General Election, acknowledged that his challenger from the Workers' Party (WP) Yee Jenn Jong had said he wants to improve Singapore.
“I agree with him. We must all be in politics for the service of Singapore and Singaporeans. But at the same time, this also needs to be done in a practical way that makes sense,” said Mr Tong.
The PAP’s five-member slate contesting East Coast GRC includes Senior Minister of State for National Development and Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How, Ms Jessica Tan, as well as new faces Hazlina Abdul Halim and Dinesh Vasu Dash.
All five candidates spoke on Saturday evening, in the team’s first rally of the election.
Of the five, only Mr Tan and Ms Tan have been retained from the party’s previous East Coast GRC slate in 2020.
Among those who spoke at the PAP East Coast team’s first rally was Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who announced his retirement from politics ahead of the upcoming elections. He was the former anchor minister in East Coast GRC.
Other former PAP MPs who spoke at Saturday’s rally include ex-Minister for Manpower Lim Swee Say, who represented the Bedok ward from 2011 to 2020, and Mr Sitoh Yih Pin, the former MP for Potong Pasir SMC.
STANDING UP TO SCRUTINY
During his speech, Mr Tong struck out against some of the WP’s suggestions for addressing cost of living concerns through alternative revenue channels to the goods and services tax (GST).
“Let me ask you, who amongst us would like to pay more tax, pay more GST? But there's also a growing need to look after Singaporeans,” said Mr Tong.
On the WP’s suggestion to increase the tax for multinational corporations (MNCs) to raise revenue, Mr Tong said that MNCs provide “the bulk of good paying jobs” for Singaporeans.
“What if they leave Singapore, and with that the good jobs they provide to Singaporeans? Will Singapore be better off or worse off?” said Mr Tong.
As for the suggestion that the government could raise the current 50 per cent Net Investment Returns Contribution (NIRC) to 60 per cent, Mr Tong said this would mean the reserves grow at a slower rate and give less resources to subsequent generations.
Mr Tong said: “It's not a bad idea from a politician's perspective, but from the perspective of safeguarding Singapore’s long term interests for our children and their children and our children’s children’s children, would that be prudent? Would that be safe? Would that be wise?”
He added that policy ideas had to be tested against practical execution and its impact on future generations, lest it start a path down a “slippery slope”.
“We invite our residents to look at our plans, scrutinise our plans, but don't just look at our plans before you vote. Look at the Workers' Party's plans,” said Mr Tong.
“Ask them: What are those plans? Do they stand up to scrutiny? Do they benefit us long term? Do they help a subsequent generation of Singaporeans?”
THE PAP IS NOT “FEARMONGERING”
Pointing to evolving global circumstances, Mr Tong on Saturday noted that some opposition parties have said the PAP was using “scare tactics” and “fearmongering” by addressing these circumstances that “deeply impact” Singapore.
“We all know that we’ll be going into this General Election at very difficult times,” he said.
“Between international armed conflicts and serious trade wars to culture wars – which divide our society, fracture our societies and have fault lines based on identity – global stability and world order have come under very serious threat.
“Society is being polarised, focusing more and more on having to choose one side over the other, which leaves us less and less common space and less and less moderate viewpoints in the middle ground.”
These changes are felt by everyone in the world, not just Singapore, Mr Tong added.
“But at the same time, the PAP will always be upfront with Singaporeans. We will say it as it is and what our concerns are. We will give Singaporeans the truth, and we will share with you what steps we will take to help you navigate these difficulties.”
Referring to the “fearmongering” that some opposition parties had accused the PAP of doing, PAP newcomer Mr Dinesh said the threat to Singapore is real in his speech that followed Mr Tong's.
“But do you think that our growth forecast next year would have been revised downwards if the threat to our economy isn’t real?” said the former CEO of the Agency for Integrated Care.
“Locally, there is talk of being a first world parliament, but there have been more opposition MPs in the previous five years," he said.
"What have they been doing? And they have been talking and talking and talking since 1981. Singaporeans are tired of their talking. We want action."
Fellow PAP newcomer Mdm Hazlina also acknowledged the concerns of many Singaporeans that she had heard from walking the ground in the past few days.
“Our young seniors are worried about turbulent waters ahead. I'm sorry, but you are right. Your concerns are not unfounded. We are a small nation, but a mighty one. So be prepared, but be brave and be united,” she said.
Ms Jessica Tan, who represented the ward’s Changi-Simei division for 19 years, said in her speech: “There is great uncertainty and increased cost of living pressures. There are no shortcuts.
“Don’t let anyone fool you. There are no shortcuts to addressing these concerns. It will require both near-term support and longer-term structural and innovative solutions.”
The ruling party’s slate is like a “sturdy tree” that has grown over generations, said Mr Tan Kiat How, who represented the ward’s Kembangan Chai Chee division in the previous term.
Mr Tan was the first of the candidates to speak.
“Much like a sturdy tree, the leaves might change. The seasons come and go. But the PAP roots are deep here in East Coast… So I urge you to not cut down this tree in exchange of sweet promises made to you about good profits from cutting down the tree to sell it as timber,” he said.
“Every time election comes around, there may be sweet promises that may look good and sound good in the short term, but in the long term, you are destroying the roots of a sturdy tree.”