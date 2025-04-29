GE2025: Shanmugam warns of job risks amid US tariffs, says Budget measures address cost-of-living concerns

SINGAPORE: Job concerns in Singapore are real in light of the United States’ sweeping tariffs, and worries about cost of living were among the reasons the government took action in this year’s Budget, said Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam on Tuesday (Apr 29).

But when the opposition suggests that many things can be given for free, it would be wise to ask questions, he added.

"We are successful because we always tell the truth directly. We face reality,” said Mr Shanmugam at a People’s Action Party (PAP) rally at Yishun Stadium.

He then pointed out the approach taken by others, and said voters should assess whether what they said can be trusted.

“When politicians tell you, ‘Vote for me, you don't have to pay for anything, and everything can be free’, when they say that, I think you better ask some questions, whether you can trust that,” he said.

“Because that might work for a few years. After that, you see what is happening in all the other countries."

Mr Shanmugam was the last to speak at the rally on Tuesday evening. Other speakers include his fellow Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC) candidates Jackson Lam, Lee Hui Ying, Syed Harun Alhabsyi and Goh Hanyan.

Four guest speakers were also present: former Nee Soon MP Lee Bee Wah, Fintech Nation Fund co-founder Vanessa Ho, ex-national footballer Yakob Hashim and TV host Dasmond Koh.