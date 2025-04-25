GE2025: RDU questions if PAP’s new faces at Nee Soon GRC can step into Shanmugam’s shoes

SINGAPORE: It will be a tall order for any of the four new People’s Action Party (PAP) faces contesting Nee Soon GRC to fill the shoes of anchor minister K Shanmugam, said Red Dot United's (RDU) secretary-general Ravi Philemon on Friday (Apr 25).

The 56-year-old, who is leading his RDU team to contest the GRC, noted that Mr Shanmugam, 66, is “not really young”.

He said he is unsure if Mr Shanmugam, who is Law and Home Affairs Minister, will retire by the time the next general election rolls around, expected in 2030.

If Mr Shanmugam "has to retire when GE2030 comes, the slate of four that they have in Nee Soon, would any one of them be able to step into his shoes?" Mr Philemon asked.

The PAP slate includes four newcomers: Ms Goh Hanyan, 39, a former director at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information; Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi, 40, a psychiatrist and former Nominated Member of Parliament; Mr Jackson Lam, 40, a director of a cleaning and pest control company; and Ms Lee Hui Ying, 36, a communications director.

Mr Philemon acknowledged that while some of the PAP newcomers have grassroots experience and have walked the ground, they are still “fresh faces”.

“The people do not know who they are, they have not shown who they are ... so it’s a tough call for the people to make,” he said.

Mr Philemon, who spoke to reporters before a walkabout at Springleaf estate, located within the five-member GRC, pointed out he is 10 years younger than Mr Shanmugam.

“I can assure residents that I will be with them for at least the next 10 to 15 years, and they can build a relationship with me, and I will make sure that Nee Soon becomes a beacon of hope for Singapore.”

He noted that since Mr Shanmugam’s entry into politics in 1988, there have been ministers who have “come and go” during his tenure.