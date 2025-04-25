GE2025: RDU questions if PAP’s new faces at Nee Soon GRC can step into Shanmugam’s shoes
The party also responded to remarks by Mr Shanmugam that the goods and services tax system is designed to take “from the top” and redistribute across the population.
SINGAPORE: It will be a tall order for any of the four new People’s Action Party (PAP) faces contesting Nee Soon GRC to fill the shoes of anchor minister K Shanmugam, said Red Dot United's (RDU) secretary-general Ravi Philemon on Friday (Apr 25).
The 56-year-old, who is leading his RDU team to contest the GRC, noted that Mr Shanmugam, 66, is “not really young”.
He said he is unsure if Mr Shanmugam, who is Law and Home Affairs Minister, will retire by the time the next general election rolls around, expected in 2030.
If Mr Shanmugam "has to retire when GE2030 comes, the slate of four that they have in Nee Soon, would any one of them be able to step into his shoes?" Mr Philemon asked.
The PAP slate includes four newcomers: Ms Goh Hanyan, 39, a former director at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information; Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi, 40, a psychiatrist and former Nominated Member of Parliament; Mr Jackson Lam, 40, a director of a cleaning and pest control company; and Ms Lee Hui Ying, 36, a communications director.
Mr Philemon acknowledged that while some of the PAP newcomers have grassroots experience and have walked the ground, they are still “fresh faces”.
“The people do not know who they are, they have not shown who they are ... so it’s a tough call for the people to make,” he said.
Mr Philemon, who spoke to reporters before a walkabout at Springleaf estate, located within the five-member GRC, pointed out he is 10 years younger than Mr Shanmugam.
“I can assure residents that I will be with them for at least the next 10 to 15 years, and they can build a relationship with me, and I will make sure that Nee Soon becomes a beacon of hope for Singapore.”
He noted that since Mr Shanmugam’s entry into politics in 1988, there have been ministers who have “come and go” during his tenure.
Mr Philemon was speaking during the third day of campaigning alongside his other team members: Dr David Foo, 60, an entrepreneur and research chemist; Mr Pang Heng Chuan, 56, a company director; Ms Sharon Lin, 40, a senior IT consultant; and Dr Syed Alwi Ahmad, 56, a teacher and theoretical physicist.
After speaking to the media, the RDU group handed out flyers and shook hands with the public at food and beverage establishments along Upper Thomson Road.
GST REDISTRIBUTION A "TIRED OLD ARGUMENT"
Mr Philemon also responded to remarks by Mr Shanmugam on Thursday that the goods and services tax (GST) system is designed to take “from the top” and redistribute across the population.
RDU said earlier that it would also call for GST to be reverted to 7 per cent, as this will put more money in people’s pockets.
Mr Philemon added that when the rich pay GST, they do so “from the loose change that they have” but when the poor give, they “give from what they barely have or what they don’t have”.
He pointed out that GST vouchers from the government to offset the impact of the tax are given out several times a year whereas “you spend GST everyday”.
“I think this is a tired old argument,” said Mr Philemon. “Since the 1990s when the GST was first introduced, the argument has been going on. It’s nothing new.”
FRIENDSHIP WITH OTHER PARTIES
Asked about his thoughts on Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC being a walkover this election, Mr Philemon said he did not want to comment on the Workers’ Party’s (WP) surprise move not to contest there.
“I think as much as the Workers’ Party can decide where they want to contest or don’t want to contest, the other political parties could also have done what we have done,” he said.
He was referring to a decision by RDU to not contest Jalan Kayu SMC to pave the way for WP candidate Andre Low to have a straight contest with PAP’s Ng Chee Meng.
“We have a friendship, we reached out, they spoke to us,” he said.
“So I think it’s important to cultivate friendship with the other political parties, regardless if they are the ruling party or from the opposition.”
"IT'S TIME TO CHANGE"
Meanwhile in Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC, RDU's candidates were also working the dinner crowd at coffee shops along Toh Guan Road.
Mr Osman Sulaiman, Mr Marcus Neo, Ms Liyana Dhamirah and Mr Ben Puah spoke to residents, invited them to their rally, and reminded them to make their vote count.
Speaking to journalists, Mr Osman Sulaiman said residents on the ground have been very warm and receptive towards the team.
"It's up to us to convince the voters that it's time to change, and we have to do it out of the box. It has been 20 years, the old issues still are valid today," he added.
When asked how RDU plans to effect change if elected into a parliament where the PAP still holds the majority of the seats, the waste management company director noted that issues brought up in parliament are under more scrutiny.
"When we don't have enough opposition in parliament, like maybe just the Workers' Party, they cannot cover everything. So when we have more opposition parties in parliament, we can scrutinise more of their policies, we can raise some questions and then we get data from them," he added.
"The issue has always been the PAP withholding data so that we cannot have a full public discourse on issues that matter. With more pressure, I guess the government has to reveal some numbers that we can look into."
RDU is set to hold its first-ever physical rally at Bukit View Secondary School on Saturday.