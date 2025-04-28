GE2025: Workers' Party's Faisal Manap doesn't see himself as going up 'against' Masagos in Tampines GRC

SINGAPORE: The contest for Tampines GRC at Singapore's May 3 General Election is about "a team versus another team", said Workers’ Party (WP) candidate Faisal Manap on Monday (Apr 26).

“I don’t see myself as going against Masagos,” he said, referring to the People's Action Party (PAP) candidate for Tampines GRC Masagos Zulkifli, who is Minister for Social and Family Development as well as Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs.

Mr Faisal was answering a question from the media on the sidelines of a Tampines walkabout. He had been an MP for Aljunied GRC since 2011, before making a surprise move to helm the WP's Tampines GRC slate for the polls on Saturday.

The Group Representation Constituency will see a rare four-cornered fight between the opposition WP, People's Power Party and National Solidarity Party; and a PAP lineup led by Mr Masagos, who has defended Tampines GRC since 2006.

Mr Faisal on Monday noted that the GRC system, as established by the PAP, required minority representation. "And here I am, you know, the minority for the team.”

He was also asked about Malaysia-based Singaporean religious teacher Noor Deros, who has made social media posts mixing race, religion and politics. Mr Noor has criticised Mr Masagos while calling on voters to cast their ballots for Mr Faisal; and also claimed to have met the WP’s Malay candidates.

Mr Faisal said he was open to meeting “everyone for the sake of listening”.

He said he has always pressed for open conversations, and not shied away from bringing up “sensitive” topics in parliament.

"That is the right way to move forward. We must believe in the value and beauty of diversity,” he said.

Mr Faisal added that if people do not have these conversations and are suppressed, they will “one day blow up”.

“But it doesn’t mean that when we listen to people, we agree with them,” he said.