Singapore police investigating activist Gilbert Goh for holding Israel-Hamas sign at Speakers' Corner

SINGAPORE: The Singapore police on Saturday (Oct 21) said they were investigating activist Gilbert Goh for holding up a sign related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, while standing outside Speakers' Corner at Hong Lim Park.

Earlier in the week, on Wednesday, the police and National Parks Board said it would turn down applications to hold events and public assemblies related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, due to public safety and security concerns amid heightened tensions.

The next day, Goh posted on Instagram a black-and-white photo of himself at Speakers' Corner, with a handwritten placard that read: "Peace not war. Israel stop the killing at Gaza! Hamas release all the hostages!"

A different, coloured version of the photo was later posted elsewhere on social media, including on the Reddit platform as well as by alternative news source Wake Up Singapore.

The police on Saturday said they were "aware of a social media post showing a man holding onto a sign relating to the Israel-Hamas conflict outside the Speakers’ Corner, and investigations are ongoing".

Goh was not identified.