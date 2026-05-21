National movement encouraging SMEs to go green launched, aims to change view that sustainability comes at a cost

SINGAPORE: A national movement aimed at shifting the mindset that sustainability comes at a business cost was launched on Thursday (May 21) to encourage small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to adopt green measures.

"When margins are tight, supply chains disrupted and markets volatile, sustainability can feel like one more requirement, one more report, one more cost," Singapore's ambassador for climate action Ravi Menon said at the launch of Green 100 during the Singapore Climate Transition Forum.

"Climate transition is not a distraction from business priorities. It is central to them," Mr Menon said, adding that the transition is increasingly becoming a condition for success in a climate-impaired and carbon-constrained world.

To that end, Singapore's Council for a Competitive Climate Transition (C3T) - a public-private partnership comprising the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) and Singapore Business Federation (SBF) - launched the Green 100 movement to help SMEs kickstart their sustainability journey.

The movement involves bringing together large enterprises, referred to as "Queen Bees", to lead the way for SMEs along their supply chains and business networks towards sustainability reporting.

"Too often, sustainability is seen as a cost centre. Green 100 aims to change that," Mr Menon said.

The former Monetary Authority of Singapore managing director was speaking at the forum, which was held at the Marina Bay Sands and is a part of Ecosperity Week 2026, Temasek Holdings' annual business and sustainability conference.

He said large enterprises are uniquely placed to support the sustainability ecosystem, as they can strengthen supplier capabilities, aggregate demand for greener products and services and create stronger incentives for transition across their network.