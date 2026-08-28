AVS launches first animal shelter guidelines, including max capacity and exit plans

SINGAPORE: From financial planning to animal housing conditions, the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) on Friday (Aug 28) launched a new set of guidelines spelling out minimum standards and best practices for animal shelters in Singapore.

Previously, there were no common benchmarks for shelter operational practices, as the roughly 15 animal groups operating shelters that were known to the AVS had developed their own welfare practices over the years.

The new guidelines, which are not legally binding, seek to establish common ground on what is “minimally appropriate” for the care of animals in shelters, and distinguish between minimum standards that all shelters are expected to follow and best practices that they are encouraged to adopt, said the regulator.

The guidelines span four key areas: the management of shelter operations; animal housing and environment; animal management; and animal healthcare.

They include guidance on the maximum number of animals that are kept by shelters, as well as the need for shelters to have exit plans if they cease operations.