Singapore air quality enters unhealthy range in three regions

SINGAPORE: Air quality in parts of Singapore were in the unhealthy range on Sunday (Sep 27), with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) at 105 in the western region as of 6am.

The air quality in the central region had crossed the unhealthy threshold on Saturday evening, followed by the eastern region at midnight. The PSI readings for central and eastern regions hit 127 and 114 respectively as of 6am.

Air quality in other two regions of Singapore were in the moderate range, with the north at 89 and the south at 94.

PSI readings have dipped in and out of the unhealthy range over the past weeks.

The central region last recorded unhealthy air quality on the evening of Sep 20.