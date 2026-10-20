Singapore-listed First Resources welcomes authorities' probe over haze links, including on-ground checks

SINGAPORE: Palm oil producer First Resources said on Tuesday (Oct 20) that it welcomes on-the-ground inspections by the authorities as well as documentary and technical reviews, adding that it fully supports a "thorough, evidence-based examination of facts" into the ongoing haze situation.

In a filing on the Singapore Exchange, the company said it is confident that an objective review of the available evidence will prove that it does not engage in any land clearing by fire, whether directly or indirectly.

Such evidence may include the chronology of hotspot detections and fire progression based on satellite imagery, documentary evidence of action taken to suppress and extinguish fires and spatial analyses showing the continued protection of conservation areas, said First Resources.

Noting "recent statements regarding the Singapore Government's intention to pursue all available legal and regulatory measures" against haze-linked businesses, First Resources said it welcomes documentary, technical and on-the-ground checks where necessary to provide context and support an accurate understanding of the situation.

The company was referring to statements by Singapore's leaders, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister K Shanmugam, signalling the country's intention to take legal action against companies responsible for the fires causing the haze.