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Singapore to issue haze prevention notices to three more firms in Indonesia over Kalimantan fires
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Singapore

Singapore to issue haze prevention notices to three more firms in Indonesia over Kalimantan fires

This brings the total number of firms targeted under Singapore's Transboundary Haze Pollution Act to 10.

Singapore to issue haze prevention notices to three more firms in Indonesia over Kalimantan fires

A Forest and Land Fire Control Brigade worker sprays water to extinguish a fire in an area affected by wildfire in Pulang Pisau, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia, on Aug 12, 2026. (File photo: REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

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19 Oct 2026 02:29PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2026 02:37PM)
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SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) will issue notices to three more companies in Indonesia over fires in Kalimantan that may have contributed to haze in Singapore, bringing the total number of firms targeted under Singapore's Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA) to 10.

In a media release on Monday (Oct 19), NEA said there were indications that smoke from fires on concession lands held by the three companies could have reached Singapore.

The companies are PT Buana Megatama Jaya, PT Mananjung Hayak and PT Baratama Putra Perkasa.

The latest move comes three days after NEA sent similar notices to seven Indonesian companies over fires in Sumatra.

Under the notices, the three companies will be required to deploy firefighting personnel to extinguish fires or prevent them from spreading on land they own or occupy.

They must also stop any ongoing burning activities, refrain from starting new ones, and submit action plans to NEA detailing measures to put out fires and prevent them from recurring.

"NEA remains committed to taking enforcement action against errant companies found responsible for causing transboundary haze in Singapore," the agency said.

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Source: CNA/dc

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National Environment Agency haze
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