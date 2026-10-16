Platform workers should not be penalised for delays during haze: Jasmin Lau

SINGAPORE: Platform workers should not be penalised for taking longer to complete deliveries or other jobs during the haze, said Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau on Friday (Oct 16).

This includes penalties imposed through incentive schemes, reduced job allocations or pay deductions, she said, adding that platform operators have been reminded of their duty to protect workers from haze-related health risks.

Under the Platform Workers Act, platform operators have workplace safety and health responsibilities towards their workers, including advising them on how to protect themselves during haze episodes.

Ms Lau was speaking at a press conference on the haze situation at the National Press Centre, which included Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and Minister for Education Desmond Lee on the panel.

Ms Lau said some platform operators, including Grab and Foodpanda, have partnered with the National Delivery Champions Association to distribute N95 masks to workers.

"We welcome such proactive efforts by platform operators, and I hope more will do the same," she added.

Emphasising that protecting workers from the haze is “not optional”, Ms Lau said employers must take “reasonable and practicable measures” to keep their workers safe, including protecting them from the haze.

She added that the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will issue additional advice on how employers can use the one-hour PM 2.5 readings to decide on immediate outdoor work activities and measures to be taken, which may include pausing outdoor work completely for vulnerable workers.

This will help employers make decisions on the ground operationally, as haze conditions change throughout the day.

Since September, MOM has carried out more than 400 worksite inspections.

"Most employers have done the right thing with haze management plans, N95 masks, and regular updates to workers," she said.

"And for the worksites that have fallen short, we have directed them to put that right, and we will check again. We will continue the inspections while the haze lasts."

Ms Lau said about a quarter of the more than 400 worksite inspections were found to have fallen short.

The reasons were “extremely varied” across sectors, Ms Lau said, adding that she did not have the details about exactly what the reasons were.

If the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) forecast is above 200, in the very unhealthy range, employers should implement measures in line with MOM guidelines, Ms Lau said.

These include avoiding prolonged or strenuous work outdoors, minimising outdoor work for vulnerable workers such as older workers, pregnant women, or those with heart and lung conditions, and providing N95 masks to workers who must carry out prolonged work outdoors.

If the PSI forecast enters the hazardous range above 300, employers should implement additional measures. These include minimising outdoor work for healthy workers, and adopting additional precautions such as reducing work intensity, providing indoor rest breaks, and deferring non-essential work.

Employers should plan for these measures now, so that they are well prepared if the situation worsens, Ms Lau said.