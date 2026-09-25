HDB scales up robotics and automation solutions to increase construction productivity at BTO sites

HDB said that while the initial costs of adopting robotics and automation are expected to be slightly higher, costs are expected to go down with wider adoption and economies of scale, as the technologies mature and industry capabilities develop.

It added that higher construction costs do not translate directly into higher flat prices for home buyers.

On how the adoption of technologies will impact waiting times for BTO projects, HDB said the construction methods can shorten the time needed for specific construction activities and improve overall site productivity.

However, the construction timeline of a BTO project depends on various factors, including its design and complexity and site conditions, HDB said.

GREATER STANDARDISATION

Mr Chee also announced the launch of HDB’s Enhanced Precast Components Catalogue (EPCC), which will be made available to industry partners from Sep 28 and implemented in projects tendered from December 2026.

The catalogue is a library of detailed specifications and drawings for how to fabricate 17 types of precast components – or building components manufactured off-site – that are commonly used in HDB’s BTO projects. These include precast bathroom units, household shelters and staircases.

Standardised precast components such as those used at Central Weave @ AMK, help to simplify precast production and construction.

These are productivity gains that could translate into projects being completed several months ahead of schedule, he said.

While the current catalogue covers the dimensions of commonly used precast components, the enhanced catalogue will standardise key specifications such as concrete grades, reinforcement provisions and connection details.

This will make it easier to use the same components across multiple HDB projects, Mr Chee said.

“There are benefits across the value chain. Consultants can spend less time on repetitive design work. Precasters can produce at greater scale and make better use of automation.

“Contractors can choose from a wider pool of suppliers, while workers can apply familiar construction methods across different projects,” he added.