Heavy traffic expected at Singapore’s land checkpoints during Labour Day long weekend

SINGAPORE: Heavy traffic is expected at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the upcoming Labour Day long weekend, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday (Apr 27).

From Thursday to Sunday, travellers are advised to plan ahead, consider travelling during non-peak hours and check traffic conditions at land checkpoints before setting off.

The recent Good Friday long weekend from Apr 3 to Apr 5 saw more than 1.4 million travellers cross Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, ICA said.

“Traffic peaked on Apr 4, 2026, with more than 498,000 travellers crossing in that single day,” the authority added.

“During the peak hours, car travellers experienced waiting times of up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia.”

Security checks on arriving travellers, cargo and conveyances at all checkpoints have been stepped up since Feb 28 due to the global security situation, particularly the Middle East conflict.

Those travelling by vehicle are advised to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline.

“Queue cutting disrupts traffic flow. Those caught queue-cutting will be made to go right to the back of the queue and re-queue,” said ICA.

“ICA will take firm action against travellers who do not comply with our officers’ instructions or commit traffic offences.”

According to ICA, 18 motorists were caught committing traffic-related offences and engaging in dangerous road behaviour during the Good Friday long weekend.

Enforcement action was taken against offenders, including referral to the Traffic Police for investigation and prosecution, requiring them to make a U-turn and re-queue from the back, and barring them from entering Singapore.