Heavy traffic expected at Singapore’s land checkpoints during Labour Day long weekend
The recent Good Friday long weekend saw more than 1.4 million travellers cross Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, ICA said.
SINGAPORE: Heavy traffic is expected at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the upcoming Labour Day long weekend, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday (Apr 27).
From Thursday to Sunday, travellers are advised to plan ahead, consider travelling during non-peak hours and check traffic conditions at land checkpoints before setting off.
The recent Good Friday long weekend from Apr 3 to Apr 5 saw more than 1.4 million travellers cross Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, ICA said.
“Traffic peaked on Apr 4, 2026, with more than 498,000 travellers crossing in that single day,” the authority added.
“During the peak hours, car travellers experienced waiting times of up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia.”
Security checks on arriving travellers, cargo and conveyances at all checkpoints have been stepped up since Feb 28 due to the global security situation, particularly the Middle East conflict.
Those travelling by vehicle are advised to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline.
“Queue cutting disrupts traffic flow. Those caught queue-cutting will be made to go right to the back of the queue and re-queue,” said ICA.
“ICA will take firm action against travellers who do not comply with our officers’ instructions or commit traffic offences.”
According to ICA, 18 motorists were caught committing traffic-related offences and engaging in dangerous road behaviour during the Good Friday long weekend.
Enforcement action was taken against offenders, including referral to the Traffic Police for investigation and prosecution, requiring them to make a U-turn and re-queue from the back, and barring them from entering Singapore.
OTHER ADVICE FOR TRAVELLERS
Travellers should bring their passports and ensure they are valid for at least six months.
All short-term visitors, including holders of in-principle approval for long-term pass, are required to submit their Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC) with health declaration via the MyICA mobile application within three days prior to their arrival.
Long-Term Pass holders must notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any change in their passport particulars before re-entering Singapore.
Singapore permanent residents (PRs) who have renewed their passport should update their new passport details in their re-entry permit via the MyICA mobile app.
Travellers are also encouraged to use QR codes for more convenient immigration clearance.
QR code clearance is part of ICA’s New Clearance Concept, which also includes initiatives such as the use of facial scans instead of fingerprints for motorcyclists and pillion riders.
“This has allowed ICA to increase clearance rates by over 35 per cent during departure peak periods, by an additional 7,600 travellers per hour, compared to pre-COVID levels in 2019,” said the authority.
Motorists are also advised to exercise caution when approaching Woodlands Checkpoint due to ongoing construction and road works as part of its redevelopment.
Those driving foreign-registered vehicles should ensure their vehicle entry permit (VEP) is valid.
Drivers without a valid autopass card, a VEP approval email from the Land Transport Authority or valid insurance will be turned back, said ICA.
Any outstanding fines with Singapore’s government agencies should also be settled.
“Those with outstanding fines may be denied entry into Singapore,” said ICA.
The authority also warned against bringing in controlled or prohibited items.