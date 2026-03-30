Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints during Good Friday long weekend

More than 5 million travellers crossed the checkpoints during the recent March school holiday and Hari Raya Puasa weekend, according to ICA.

Traffic peaked on Mar 18, with more than 564,000 travellers crossing in a single day.

During peak hours, those travelling by car waited up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailback from Malaysia.

“Travellers are strongly encouraged to consider taking cross-border bus services as an alternative to driving, to avoid congestion at the land checkpoints,” said ICA.

The immigration authority also instructed travellers to cooperate with its officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline to ensure the safety of other motorists and road users, and minimise further traffic congestion.

“Errant motorists caught queue-cutting will be made to re-queue,” it said.

“ICA will not hesitate to take firm action against travellers who do not comply with officers’ instructions or commit offences at the checkpoints.”

Fifty-six motorists were caught committing traffic-related offences or engaging in dangerous road behaviour during the March school holiday period.

ICA advised drivers to exercise caution when approaching Woodlands Checkpoint due to ongoing construction and road works nearby.

“Please follow instructions from traffic marshals or officers on duty, observe road signage and comply with traffic diversion signs,” it said.