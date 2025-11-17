Heavy traffic expected at Singapore's land checkpoints during year-end school holidays

SINGAPORE: Heavy traffic is expected at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over the year-end school holidays from Nov 21 to Jan 1.

Travellers can expect longer waiting times to clear immigration, especially as authorities intensify checks against the smuggling of e-vaporisers, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday (Nov 17).

ICA advised people to check traffic conditions at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey.

"Those who need to travel during this peak period can consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion," it added.

Travellers are also encouraged to use QR codes generated from the MyICA mobile app for more convenient passport-less immigration clearance. Passports are, however, still required when travelling overseas.

Over the Deepavali long weekend from Oct 17 to Oct 20, nearly two million travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

Traveller volume peaked on Oct 17, with over 550,000 people clearing immigration through the land checkpoints.

Car travellers who departed during peak hours had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia.