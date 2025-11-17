Heavy traffic expected at Singapore's land checkpoints during year-end school holidays
Over the recent Deepavali long weekend, close to two million travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.
SINGAPORE: Heavy traffic is expected at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over the year-end school holidays from Nov 21 to Jan 1.
Travellers can expect longer waiting times to clear immigration, especially as authorities intensify checks against the smuggling of e-vaporisers, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday (Nov 17).
ICA advised people to check traffic conditions at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey.
"Those who need to travel during this peak period can consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion," it added.
Travellers are also encouraged to use QR codes generated from the MyICA mobile app for more convenient passport-less immigration clearance. Passports are, however, still required when travelling overseas.
Over the Deepavali long weekend from Oct 17 to Oct 20, nearly two million travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.
Traveller volume peaked on Oct 17, with over 550,000 people clearing immigration through the land checkpoints.
Car travellers who departed during peak hours had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia.
ICA also reminded travellers to ensure that their passports have at least six months’ validity.
All short-term visitors, including those holding in-principle approvals for long-term passes, must submit their Singapore Arrival Card with health declaration through the MyICA app within three days before arriving in Singapore.
Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passports should ensure that their re-entry permits have been transferred to their new passports.
Long-term pass holders are also required to update either ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any changes to their passport particulars before re-entering Singapore.
"We seek travellers’ understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline," said ICA.
"ICA will not hesitate to take stern action against travellers who do not comply with officers’ instructions and commit offences at the checkpoints."