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Heng Swee Keat named first chancellor of Singapore Institute of Technology
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Singapore

Heng Swee Keat named first chancellor of Singapore Institute of Technology

Mr Heng will preside over key SIT ceremonies, including convocations, and represent the university at major institutional and external engagements.

Heng Swee Keat named first chancellor of Singapore Institute of Technology

Heng Swee Keat at SIT’s 2014 Convocation, where he served as Guest of Honour during his tenure as Minister for Education. (File photo: SIT)

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Darcel Al Anthony
Darcel Al Anthony
03 Jun 2026 11:22AM (Updated: 03 Jun 2026 11:27AM)
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SINGAPORE: Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education Heng Swee Keat has been appointed the inaugural chancellor of the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), the university said on Wednesday (Jun 3).

The appointment took effect on Monday and will last for a five-year term, ending on May 31, 2031.

As chancellor, Mr Heng will serve as SIT’s highest-ranking ceremonial office holder and ambassador.

He will preside over key university ceremonies, including convocations, and represent the university at major institutional and external engagements. 

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Mr Heng will also support SIT in strengthening partnerships and advancing strategic priorities, such as industry and philanthropic engagement.

"The establishment of the role of chancellor reflects SIT’s continued evolution and commitment to advancing its mission of nurturing industry-ready graduates and driving innovation through applied learning, industry collaboration, and research," said SIT.

Mr Heng said he was honoured to be appointed SIT's inaugural chancellor.

"SIT occupies a distinctive and important role in Singapore’s higher education landscape, preparing graduates with applied skills, industry experience and the confidence to contribute meaningfully to society and the economy.

"I share SIT’s conviction that applied research and deep industry partnership are not complementary to education — they are central to it," he added.

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Chairman of SIT’s board of trustees Bill Chang said Mr Heng is "widely respected for his distinguished service, visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to Singapore’s development", particularly in education, innovation and economic transformation.

"In fact, SIT was gazetted as Singapore’s fifth autonomous university while Mr Heng was Education Minister, to provide more opportunities for industry-relevant upskilling and lifelong learning," Mr Chang added.

SIT president Professor Chua Kee Chaing said the appointment of the university’s first chancellor marked “an important chapter” in its journey.

“Mr Heng has long championed the importance of education that equips learners with deep skills, adaptability and resilience for a rapidly changing world — values that resonate strongly with SIT’s mission and educational ethos.

“Over the years, Mr Heng has also shown strong support for SIT and Singapore’s applied learning pathway through his engagement with the higher education sector and efforts to strengthen industry transformation and lifelong learning,” he added.

Mr Heng currently serves as chairman of the National Research Foundation, director on the GIC board and a member of the GIC investment strategies committee.

Before entering politics in 2011, he held various senior public service appointments, including managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Trade and Industry and chief executive officer of the then-Trade Development Board.

Mr Heng also served as the principal private secretary to then-Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

Source: CNA/dc

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Heng Swee Keat Singapore Institute of Technology
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