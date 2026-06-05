Singapore to ease restrictions on operating new hotels, hostels in heritage precincts at Boat Quay, Beach Road

SINGAPORE: Restrictions on new hotels, backpacker’s hostels and serviced apartments will be relaxed at two heritage precincts at Boat Quay and Beach Road, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said on Friday (Jun 5).

The move is in response to industry feedback and to provide developers and business owners with greater flexibility to provide more diverse offerings to visitors, Mr Chee said at the opening ceremony of i Light Singapore 2026.



"We will be lifting the restrictions on new hotels, backpacker’s hostels and serviced apartments in the Upper Circular Road area," he said, adding that this would provide more options for visitors who wish to stay close to the Singapore River, which is known for its historic shophouses and mixed-use developments.

"We are also easing the restrictions at Beach Road to provide businesses with more flexibility," he said.

Currently, new hotel, hostel, and serviced apartment proposals are generally not allowed "to avoid an over-proliferation of such uses which may alter the character of these areas", according to a media factsheet by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

"This relaxation will provide greater flexibility for businesses and offer a wider range of options for developers and business owners to diversify their offerings, and provide visitors with more accommodation options in these heritage-rich neighbourhoods," it said.

In his speech, Mr Chee also said that the Ministry of National Development (MND) is open to making the "necessary changes" to its rules and processes to help businesses and partners in other precincts meet evolving needs and enhance the vibrancy and attractiveness of their precincts.

"We are looking to pilot regulatory sandboxes that allow businesses and community partners greater flexibility to introduce unique events, activities and uses that reflect the distinct character and needs of their respective areas," he said.

This flexibility will create new opportunities for businesses to innovate and attract more customers, while offering visitors more vibrant and distinctive experiences, said Mr Chee.

He cited Australia and London as encouraging examples of such "flexible approaches".

"We will like to do likewise for certain precincts in Singapore, and we will announce more details on our plans when ready," he added.