Three people suffer serious side effects after taking potent products for knee pain, slimming
The Health Sciences Authority warned against purchasing or consuming four products - Ubat Angin Tulang, Tianma Duzhong Shujing Wan, IM SO am and IM TOX pm.
SINGAPORE: Three people suffered serious side effects, including high blood pressure and insomnia, after taking products with potent or banned medicinal ingredients for knee pain and slimming.
The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) warned the public on Wednesday (Mar 18) against purchasing or consuming four products - Ubat Angin Tulang, Tianma Duzhong Shujing Wan, IM SO am and IM TOX pm.
“They have been tested by HSA and found to contain medicinal ingredients that may be harmful if taken without medical supervision,” the health product regulator said in a press release.
These include potent ingredients such as steroids, and sibutramine, which is a banned substance.
The four products were sold at various locations, including makeshift stalls in Singapore and on e-commerce platforms Shopee, Lazada and Carousell, said HSA.
“HSA has worked with the online platforms to remove the listings, and investigations on the sellers are ongoing.”
DIZZINESS, EFFECTS ON BLOOD PRESSURE
One of the affected consumers almost fainted twice after taking IM SO am and IM TOX pm. She also experienced severe tremors, insomnia and light-headedness, said HSA.
Marketed to be taken together for slimming purposes, both products claimed to contain food and botanical extracts to “promote better body balance”.
However, HSA found that IM SO am contained sibutramine while IM TOX pm contained an undeclared laxative - sennosides.
Sibutramine has been banned in Singapore since 2010 due to its association with an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. Its serious effects include high blood pressure, irregular heartbeats, hallucinations and mood swings.
Two other consumers developed serious side effects after taking products for their knee pain.
One of them, a woman in her 60s, took Ubat Angin Tulang for up to three months, rapidly gaining 10kg and developing elevated blood pressure, said HSA. The product was touted to strengthen muscles and help with pain management.
While the product’s label only mentioned herbal ingredients, HSA found it contained dexamethasone, furosemide and chlorpheniramine, which are potent medicinal ingredients.
“These are strong medicinal substances that can cause serious adverse effects when used without supervision by a doctor,” said HSA.
“The steroid in the product could have caused the woman’s rapid weight gain and high blood pressure.”
The woman got the product from a relative who bought it from a makeshift stall in Jurong. Further investigations revealed that the seller was from Malaysia and would set up makeshift stalls across Singapore.
“Investigations on the seller are ongoing,” said HSA.
In another case, a man in his 80s experienced dizziness and a drop in blood pressure after consuming Tianma Duzhong Shujing Wan to treat his knee pain for about one year.
He was diagnosed with adrenal insufficiency, which led his doctor to suspect the product was adulterated and they reported the case to HSA.
HSA detected five potent medicinal ingredients in Tianma Duzhong Shujing Wan - dexamethasone, prednisolone, diclofenac, furosemide and chlorpheniramine. The product’s label only included herbs, such as ginseng.
The man had obtained the product from his relative, who purchased it from Malaysia. From HSA's investigations, there are no known local suppliers of this product, said the regulator.
WHAT CONSUMERS SHOULD DO
Consumers taking Ubat Angin Tulang or Tianma Duzhong Shujing Wan should see a doctor immediately, HSA advised.
“Do not stop taking it suddenly as it contains steroids and may cause severe withdrawal symptoms such as fatigue, confusion and low blood pressure, especially when it has been taken for more than a few weeks,” it added.
Those taking IM SO am and IM TOX pm should stop immediately and consult a doctor if they feel unwell or are concerned about their health.
“All sellers and suppliers must stop selling these four products immediately,” said the regulator.
“HSA will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions against anyone who sells and supplies products found to be adulterated with banned or potent ingredients.”
Sellers and suppliers are liable to prosecution and if convicted, may face up to two years’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$10,000 (US$7,800).