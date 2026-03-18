Three people suffer serious side effects after taking potent products for knee pain, slimming

SINGAPORE: Three people suffered serious side effects, including high blood pressure and insomnia, after taking products with potent or banned medicinal ingredients for knee pain and slimming.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) warned the public on Wednesday (Mar 18) against purchasing or consuming four products - Ubat Angin Tulang, Tianma Duzhong Shujing Wan, IM SO am and IM TOX pm.

“They have been tested by HSA and found to contain medicinal ingredients that may be harmful if taken without medical supervision,” the health product regulator said in a press release.

These include potent ingredients such as steroids, and sibutramine, which is a banned substance.

The four products were sold at various locations, including makeshift stalls in Singapore and on e-commerce platforms Shopee, Lazada and Carousell, said HSA.

“HSA has worked with the online platforms to remove the listings, and investigations on the sellers are ongoing.”