Singapore studies hydrogen adoption as power firms prepare for cleaner fuel

SINGAPORE: Singapore is laying the groundwork to adopt hydrogen as part of its long-term energy transition, including studying how it can be transported, stored and used safely and efficiently.

While the fuel – seen as key to decarbonising the country’s energy sector and diversifying power sources – is still some years away from large-scale deployment, some power companies are already making preparations.

One source they are turning to is across the Causeway.

PIPELINE ACROSS JOHOR STRAITS

At Senoko Power Station – one of Singapore’s largest and oldest power plants, commissioned in 1976 – studies are underway to explore importing hydrogen from Malaysia.

Senoko Energy has partnered Gentari, a clean energy solutions provider under Malaysian state-owned oil and gas firm Petronas, to assess the feasibility of transporting hydrogen via existing pipelines.

A memorandum of understanding was signed in October 2024, involving a 20-year supply agreement expected to commence by 2029.

Mr Marcus Tan, Senoko’s head of engineering, maintenance and operations, said the proposal involves using pipelines carrying a mix of 95 per cent natural gas and 5 per cent hydrogen.

“If this is successful, then we can import the hydrogen much earlier than others,” he added, noting that existing pipelines may not be suitable for hydrogen blends due to material and safety concerns.