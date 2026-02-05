Former actor Ian Fang's PR status revoked; to be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore after sentence

SINGAPORE: Former actor Ian Fang had his permanent residence (PR) status revoked on Thursday (Feb 5) and will be deported from Singapore once he is released from prison, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

He will also be barred from re-entering the country.

In response to queries from CNA on Thursday, the authority said: "Singapore permanent residents who have been convicted of an offence will have their PR status reviewed by the ICA."

Fang, whose registered name is Fang Wei Jie, was sentenced to 40 months' jail in May 2025 after pleading guilty to three charges of sexual penetration of a girl under 16.