Former actor Ian Fang's PR status revoked; to be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore after sentence
Fang was sentenced to 40 months' jail in May 2025 after pleading guilty to three charges of sexual penetration of a girl under 16.
SINGAPORE: Former actor Ian Fang had his permanent residence (PR) status revoked on Thursday (Feb 5) and will be deported from Singapore once he is released from prison, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).
He will also be barred from re-entering the country.
In response to queries from CNA on Thursday, the authority said: "Singapore permanent residents who have been convicted of an offence will have their PR status reviewed by the ICA."
Fang, whose registered name is Fang Wei Jie, was sentenced to 40 months' jail in May 2025 after pleading guilty to three charges of sexual penetration of a girl under 16.
Three similar charges were taken into consideration for sentencing, along with one count of obstructing justice and one count of stalking.
A gag order remains on the identity of the victim, who was 15 at the time of the offences in 2024. Fang was 34 when the pair met at an entertainment event.
Before surrendering in court to start his jail sentence in June, Fang apologised and said he was taking responsibility for his sexual offences.
In May 2025, ICA told CNA that it was reviewing Fang’s PR status, adding that Singapore permanent residents who are convicted of offences will have their PR status reviewed by the authority.
Fang was a full-time actor with Mediacorp for 12 years until he left the media company in 2023.