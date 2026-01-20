Singapore regulator engages X over Grok-generated non-consensual intimate images

SINGAPORE: The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on Tuesday (Jan 20) that it is engaging social media platform X over its in-built artificial intelligence chatbot Grok, which has been used to create and share sexualised online content.



In response to queries from CNA, IMDA said X is a designated Social Media Service under Singapore’s Code of Practice for Online Safety – Social Media Services, which requires platforms to curb the spread of harmful and inappropriate content and protect vulnerable users, including children.

"IMDA is engaging X on the issue of non-consensual intimate images being generated and distributed using Grok on X," the regulator said.

IMDA added that it noted X has taken measures to address the issue, including stopping Grok from producing such images, and said it would continue working with the platform to ensure that it is safe for Singapore users.