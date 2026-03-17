New Inclusive Justice Law Centre to help those with special needs, mental health conditions

GROWING DEMAND FOR SUPPORT

Social service agency MINDS, which has supported about 6,800 such cases since 2015, said the number of cases has risen to more than 1,750 in the past year alone.

MINDS CEO Kelvin Koh said: “(There are) cases of sexual abuse, or persons not knowing what's right from wrong and possibly causing disruption to the community, being taken advantage of, or committing offences that they find are perfectly all right with them.

“Because unbeknownst to them, they do not have that awareness of what is right in terms of behaving socially in the community.”

Many of these cases also involve individuals from less privileged backgrounds.

Mr Koh said the new centre will help provide a clearer pathway for these individuals and their caregivers in seeking legal support.

Speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the centre at The Foundry, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Social and Family Development Eric Chua said more is being done to better support those with disabilities and mental health conditions.

Mr Chua is also co-chair of the 20-member Inclusive Justice Taskforce, which looks at how the government can better support people with mental health conditions and special needs within the criminal justice system.

Through the Inclusive Justice Law Centre, “a dedicated lawyer will assist individuals with invisible disabilities, legal education and training will be strengthened, and specialist legal services will be made available where needed”, he said.

“This will provide more customised and tailored support and deepened understanding of the challenges faced by this particular group of individuals in our midst.”

Veteran lawyer and Inclusive Justice Taskforce co-chair Peggy Yee, in her speech on Monday, said true justice can be judged by how well society protects "the vulnerable, the misunderstood and the unseen", ensuring that no one is invisible.