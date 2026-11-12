New internship programme aims to draw more young Singaporeans into hawker trade

SINGAPORE: Young Singaporeans will have the opportunity to learn how to run hawker stalls under a new internship and apprenticeship programme aimed at attracting more people to the trade and sustaining it for future generations.

The initiative, targeted to begin in April 2027, is part of a three-year agreement signed on Wednesday (Nov 11) between the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), Temasek Polytechnic and Hawkers of Food Centres, a non-profit society that promotes Singapore's hawker culture.

Students will receive hands-on training under the guidance of experienced hawkers, with participating stallholders paying interns an allowance. The programme's details are still being finalised.

A TASTE OF HAWKER LIFE

Mr Cornelius Tan, a founding member of Hawkers of Food Centres, said internships followed by apprenticeships after graduation could help students transition into the hawker trade.

Speaking on CNA's Singapore Tonight programme, he said the initiative would give students a better understanding of the demands of the business.

"This will also give them more peace of mind and a more steady path towards success," he said, adding that such support could also give parents greater confidence in their children's career choices.

Mr Tan said an internship would not be enough for students to master a dish, but could help them become familiar with how hawkers work.