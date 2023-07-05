STB 'exploring other possibilities' for tourism in Jurong Lake District

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is exploring other possibilities for tourism in Jurong Lake District, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling on Wednesday (Jul 5).

She was responding to a parliamentary question from Member of Parliament (MP) Ang Wei Neng (People's Action Party-Jurong) asking for an update on a proposed new tourism development in the area, located in the western region of Singapore.

A request for proposal to develop the site in Jurong Lake District was launched in March 2022, and closed in October that year with no submissions.

Ms Low said the war in Ukraine, coupled with the overall slowdown in the global economy, had created an uncertain economic environment during that period, especially for the tourism sector.

"However, STB remains confident in the tourism potential of the site as it is adjacent to the new Science Centre and Jurong Lake Gardens," she said.

"We are monitoring market sentiments and exploring other possibilities to harness this potential."

Mr Ang further asked about the implications for developing tourism there after the cancellation of the High Speed Rail project with Malaysia - which would have run from Kuala Lumpur to Jurong East - and the recent release of a white site near the Jurong East interchange.