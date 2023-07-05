STB 'exploring other possibilities' for tourism in Jurong Lake District
The Singapore Tourism Board remains confident in the site's potential despite a lack of proposals, says Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is exploring other possibilities for tourism in Jurong Lake District, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling on Wednesday (Jul 5).
She was responding to a parliamentary question from Member of Parliament (MP) Ang Wei Neng (People's Action Party-Jurong) asking for an update on a proposed new tourism development in the area, located in the western region of Singapore.
A request for proposal to develop the site in Jurong Lake District was launched in March 2022, and closed in October that year with no submissions.
Ms Low said the war in Ukraine, coupled with the overall slowdown in the global economy, had created an uncertain economic environment during that period, especially for the tourism sector.
"However, STB remains confident in the tourism potential of the site as it is adjacent to the new Science Centre and Jurong Lake Gardens," she said.
"We are monitoring market sentiments and exploring other possibilities to harness this potential."
Mr Ang further asked about the implications for developing tourism there after the cancellation of the High Speed Rail project with Malaysia - which would have run from Kuala Lumpur to Jurong East - and the recent release of a white site near the Jurong East interchange.
Ms Low said STB and the Ministry of Trade and Industry are are closely monitoring and working with various stakeholders on the potential of the tourism development project.
She added that tourism development and the recently launched master development sales site have different but complementary planning objectives.
While the master development sales site will be developed mainly for office and residential users, the tourism site - when launched and completed - will be developed primarily for attraction and leisure use, said Ms Low.
The tourism site will also complement the 90ha Jurong Lake Gardens and a new Science Centre to be built nearby.
"A string of attractions will be created around the lake, all set amidst a very lovely immersive greenery experience for the visitors, for the workers as well as for his residents," said Ms Low.
She also gave some background into the development of the overall Jurong Lake District, noting that a core commercial district with malls and offices has been built around Jurong East MRT station since 2008.
On the High Speed Rail, she said: "We're very focused on pushing ahead with our ... whole-of-government plans for Jurong Lake District: For example, upcoming improvements in rail connectivity via the Jurong Region line, and the Cross Island Line.
"All this development - transport connectivity - will certainly enhance accessibility, enhance attractiveness of Jurong Lake District as a major employment centre."
Ms Low said the recent launch of a master development site would kickstart the next phase of development for the district.
"The plan is to develop Jurong Lake District into the largest mixed use business district outside of the city centre," she added. "This is in line with Singapore's strategic objective for decentralisation."