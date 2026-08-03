Worker dies after scaffolding collapses at Jurong Port construction site

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old worker has died after scaffolding collapsed onto a lorry at a Jurong Port construction site.

In response to CNA’s query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at the site along Jurong Port Road at 9.50am on Monday (Aug 3).

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told CNA that the worker was struck by a formwork structure that fell from the fifth storey of a building that was under construction. At the time, the structure was being repositioned.

A person was found trapped in the driver's seat of a lorry after scaffolding collapsed onto it, SCDF said.

Rescuers and employees from the construction site removed the scaffolding from the lorry’s top and freed the person using hydraulic rescue equipment, SCDF added.

“The person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.”

Jurong Port identified the person as a worker and told CNA the incident happened at its Integrated Construction and Prefabrication Hub.

The site’s main contractor is HPC Builders, it added.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and extend our condolences to the family of the deceased worker. We are working with the contractors to provide them with support and assistance,” said the port operator.

In response to CNA’s query on what could have caused the collapse, Jurong Port said investigations were still ongoing.

“Jurong Port takes a serious view of all safety incidents, and there are established safety procedures in our work sites, and we are cooperating with the authorities on the ongoing investigation to find out how the incident occurred,” it said.

MOM said it is investigating the incident and has instructed HPC Builders to stop all formwork activities while investigations are ongoing. The worker was employed by Keehans.

"As a general safety measure, any risks of formwork structures toppling must be identified and addressed, including ensuring that it is erected and repositioned in accordance with the approved design, and only equipment approved can be used for the formwork system," said MOM.