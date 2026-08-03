Worker dies after scaffolding collapses at Jurong Port construction site

SINGAPORE: A worker has died after scaffolding collapsed onto a lorry at a Jurong Port construction site.

In response to CNA’s query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at the site along Jurong Port Road at 9.50am on Monday (Aug 3).

A person was found trapped in the driver's seat of a lorry after scaffolding collapsed onto it, SCDF said.

Rescuers and employees from the construction site removed the scaffolding from the lorry’s top and freed the person using hydraulic rescue equipment, SCDF added. SCDF did not specify if the victim was a man or a woman.

“The person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.”

Jurong Port identified the person as a worker and told CNA the incident happened at its Integrated Construction and Prefabrication Hub.

The site’s main contractor is HPC Builders, it added.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and extend our condolences to the family of the deceased worker. We are working with the contractors to provide them with support and assistance,” said the port operator.

In response to CNA’s query on what could have caused the collapse, Jurong Port said investigations were still ongoing.

“Jurong Port takes a serious view of all safety incidents, and there are established safety procedures in our work sites, and we are cooperating with the authorities on the ongoing investigation to find out how the incident occurred,” it said.



CNA has contacted the Ministry of Manpower for more information.