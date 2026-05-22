Tributes pour in after Kok Poh Koon steps down from political office
Colleagues described the senior minister of state as calm under pressure and committed to improving outcomes for workers and Singaporeans.
SINGAPORE: Several ministers have paid tribute to Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon following his decision to resign from political office.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Friday (May 22) that Dr Koh will step down from his roles as Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Senior Minister of State for Health with effect from Jun 1.
PMO said that Dr Koh had asked to leave public office for “family reasons”. He will continue serving as a member of parliament for Tampines GRC.
Dr Koh, a colorectal surgeon by training, said his family required his attention in a manner "not compatible" with the demands of political office, adding that it was time to "better support" his wife and "do what is right" for his family.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong led the tributes on Friday, describing Dr Koh as a dedicated and sincere public servant who had "made a difference to the lives of many Singaporeans".
In a Facebook post, Mr Wong said he had seen firsthand Dr Koh’s "thoughtful and rigorous approach to issues" and "how deeply he cares about improving the lives of our people".
Manpower Minister Tan See Leng described Dr Koh as a reliable and focused leader who remained calm under pressure and was committed to improving outcomes for workers and Singaporeans.
Dr Tan also spoke of the privilege of having Dr Koh’s friendship and support since entering politics in 2020.
He said that Dr Koh, since his 2021 appointment as Senior Minister of State at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), has been an advocate for platform and senior workers, as well as a multi-generational workplace.
"He championed stronger protections for platform workers and was instrumental in discussions with unions and platform companies to strengthen protections for delivery riders and private hire drivers. These were significant provisions that provided longer-term security and assurance for platform workers," Dr Tan added.
Dr Tan also highlighted Dr Koh’s work on initiatives such as the Tripartite Workgroup on Senior Employment and the Alliance for Action on Empowering Multi-Stage Careers for Mature Workers.
"These efforts helped shape policies to enhance employability of seniors who wish to work longer and encouraged more age-inclusive workplaces", he noted.
"As technology and AI re-shapes the workforce, Poh Koon also advocated passionately about helping workers adapt and reskill with confidence," Dr Tan said.
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said he was saddened by Dr Koh’s decision to step down.
“I know that the matter has been weighing on his mind. I am glad that he has come to a decision, and respect him for doing what he feels is best for his family,” Mr Ong said in a Facebook post on Friday.
Mr Ong added that he would miss Dr Koh as a “close colleague”, as well as his “honest counsel” at the Ministry of Health (MOH).
“Being a doctor, a hardworking MP, and a grounded person, he will always have a useful perspective on healthcare issues,” he said.
Mr Ong also said he was happy that Dr Koh would continue to serve as a Member of Parliament and adviser to his constituency, and wished him and his family all the best.
“He has kept his clinical skills warm, and I hope he will be able to serve as a doctor in public healthcare, caring for patients. But this is just my hope, and I don’t wish to put any pressure on him,” he said.
Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said that he will miss Dr Koh in the ministry.
"I have known Dr Koh Poh Koon for many years, first when I was in MOH and more recently as a colleague in MOM," Mr Dinesh wrote in a Facebook post, adding that he also knew him as a "committed" NSman who "contributed greatly" to his NS medical unit.
"As a person, he is generous, fun-loving and a strong team player", said Mr Dinesh, who is also Minister of State at the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.
"He has always placed the interests of others before his own."
MP for Tampines GRC Masagos Zulkifli said Dr Koh worked hard to build relationships with residents and community partners after he joined the Tampines team in GE2020, and "easily" became an invaluable member.
He said that the team respects his decision to step down to spend more time with his family.
"Even as he prepares for the transition, he remains fully committed to serve Tampines residents and will continue his duties and service as an MP in Tampines," he said in a Facebook post.