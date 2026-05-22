Tributes pour in after Kok Poh Koon steps down from political office

SINGAPORE: Several ministers have paid tribute to Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon following his decision to resign from political office.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Friday (May 22) that Dr Koh will step down from his roles as Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Senior Minister of State for Health with effect from Jun 1.

PMO said that Dr Koh had asked to leave public office for “family reasons”. He will continue serving as a member of parliament for Tampines GRC.

Dr Koh, a colorectal surgeon by training, said his family required his attention in a manner "not compatible" with the demands of political office, adding that it was time to "better support" his wife and "do what is right" for his family.



Prime Minister Lawrence Wong led the tributes on Friday, describing Dr Koh as a dedicated and sincere public servant who had "made a difference to the lives of many Singaporeans".

In a Facebook post, Mr Wong said he had seen firsthand Dr Koh’s "thoughtful and rigorous approach to issues" and "how deeply he cares about improving the lives of our people".

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng described Dr Koh as a reliable and focused leader who remained calm under pressure and was committed to improving outcomes for workers and Singaporeans.

Dr Tan also spoke of the privilege of having Dr Koh’s friendship and support since entering politics in 2020.



He said that Dr Koh, since his 2021 appointment as Senior Minister of State at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), has been an advocate for platform and senior workers, as well as a multi-generational workplace.



"He championed stronger protections for platform workers and was instrumental in discussions with unions and platform companies to strengthen protections for delivery riders and private hire drivers. These were significant provisions that provided longer-term security and assurance for platform workers," Dr Tan added.



Dr Tan also highlighted Dr Koh’s work on initiatives such as the Tripartite Workgroup on Senior Employment and the Alliance for Action on Empowering Multi-Stage Careers for Mature Workers.



"These efforts helped shape policies to enhance employability of seniors who wish to work longer and encouraged more age-inclusive workplaces", he noted.



"As technology and AI re-shapes the workforce, Poh Koon also advocated passionately about helping workers adapt and reskill with confidence," Dr Tan said.