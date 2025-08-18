Better connectivity, amenities needed to complement new housing plans for northern Singapore: Experts

SINGAPORE: As part of efforts to rejuvenate northern Singapore, better transport options, more amenities and unique plans for smaller towns will be needed alongside new homes, experts said, following Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's National Day Rally announcement.

In his speech on Sunday (Aug 17), Mr Wong touched on development plans for three areas - Kranji, Sembawang and Woodlands - noting how some people have described the north as being “ulu” or remote.

That perception may well change.

The space occupied by Sembawang Shipyard, for instance, can become a “new vibrant waterfront destination” with homes, dining and recreation, Mr Wong said. The 86ha site is about three times the size of Ang Mo Kio town, and shipyard operations will wind down in 2028.

In Kranji, a new public housing estate is set to be developed at the former Singapore Racecourse site. To be ready in about 10 years, the 130ha site will likely have 14,000 new homes and amenities, including a neighbourhood centre around Kranji MRT station.

Experts said the government’s shift in focus to the north is hardly surprising following earlier efforts to develop other new towns, such as Punggol and Tengah.

“With the east and the west largely developed, the north is now, if I can call it, the next frontier, where we have a lot of space to redevelop. So naturally, it is time to direct attention and resources to building up this part of Singapore,” said Huttons Asia’s senior director of data analytics Lee Sze Teck.

Orchid Country Club near Mandai is another site that is prime for redevelopment, said Mr Lee, who estimates that more than 10,000 private and public homes could be built there.

It is one of six golf courses that will not have their leases renewed upon expiry over the next 10 years, and has been rezoned for housing in the latest land-use masterplan.