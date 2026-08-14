Law Minister Edwin Tong calls on Law Society to release full audit report to members

SINGAPORE: Law Minister Edwin Tong has called on the Law Society of Singapore to release to its members the full report of an audit that uncovered workplace culture and governance issues.

His statement on Friday (Aug 14) follows a petition and heated closed-door meeting on Thursday night, where the society's members demanded the full report be released.

In response to media queries, Mr Tong said the audit committee's report raises significant issues concerning workplace culture, as well as the proper administration and functioning of the Law Society from 2022 to 2025.

"These are matters which should be taken seriously and addressed thoroughly," he said.

"It is therefore important for members to have a frank and constructive exchange with the council, and this has to be supported by the disclosure of sufficient information for the issues to be properly understood and considered.

"In particular, the relevant reports (with appropriate redactions to protect the interviewees) should be made available to members, so that they can form their own views."

Hard copies of the audit committee's report, containing a summary of findings and recommendations, were circulated to members before Thursday night's meeting and had to be returned before the session ended.

CNA understands several annexes were missing from the documents provided, including fuller investigation reports by a law firm and an external auditing firm.