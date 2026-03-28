ASEAN countries won't take sides in US-China rivalry, want region kept open and inclusive: PM Wong

HONG KONG: Southeast Asian countries share a consensus not to take sides in the rivalry between China and the United States, and are united in their desire to keep the region open and inclusive, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Saturday (Mar 28).

"Singapore's approach towards open and inclusive engagements with the major powers is not unique to Singapore. This is also ASEAN’s position," said Mr Wong, during an interview with Singapore media wrapping up his four-day trip to China.

“No ASEAN country wants to choose sides. So ASEAN’s position is to have omnidirectional, active engagement with all the major powers and to build a region that's open and inclusive.”

He was responding to a CNA question on how Singapore, as incoming ASEAN chair, plans to bring fellow member states and regional partners on board with its approach of not taking sides and acting in its own best interests.

Mr Wong noted that ASEAN summits already bring together a wide range of partners, including Australia and New Zealand, and also engage China, Japan and Korea through the ASEAN Plus Three platform.

“That is the ASEAN way. We want to engage all of the major powers, even if they have challenges amongst themselves,” he said.

“We engage them in positive, constructive dialogue, engagement, and we continue to find common ground for us to deepen our cooperation,” he said, adding that convincing ASEAN members of this balanced approach should not be difficult.

He also drew a contrast between Singapore and the two stops on his China trip – Hong Kong and Hainan – noting that Singapore lacks a large hinterland. ASEAN, he said, can serve that function.

“We should work harder to integrate the wider ASEAN market, which we are doing, and we will continue to do, especially when we chair ASEAN next year,” he said.

He called on ASEAN to move faster on sub-regional arrangements, citing the proposed growth triangle linking Singapore, Malaysia’s Johor and Indonesia’s Riau Islands, as well as Singapore’s connectivity arrangements with Vietnam.

“These sub-regional arrangements allow us to move faster, even if the whole of ASEAN is not able to move at the same pace,” he said.