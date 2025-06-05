Singapore leaders congratulate South Korea's Lee Jae-myung on presidential election victory

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam have written to new South Korean President Lee Jae-myung to congratulate him on his election, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday (Jun 5).

Mr Lee was elected following a snap poll on Jun 3, six months to the day after he evaded military cordons to vote against a shock martial law decree imposed by his ousted predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol.

He won 49.42 per cent of the nearly 35 million votes cast while conservative rival Kim Moon-soo took 41.15 per cent in the polls that brought the highest turnout for a presidential election since 1997.

In a letter to Mr Lee on Wednesday, Mr Wong said that his victory reflected the confidence the South Korean people have in his leadership and vision.

Singapore and South Korea enjoy a close and longstanding friendship, robust economic ties, and strong and multi-faceted cooperation, said Mr Wong.

This includes collaboration in new and emerging areas like the digital economy, energy and sustainability, artificial intelligence, startups, research and development, as well as food security.

"We are like-minded partners on many regional and international issues, including the importance of a peaceful Korean Peninsula and an open, rules-based international trading system."

The two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

"To mark this milestone, we are working towards upgrading our relations to a Strategic Partnership in October 2025. This includes timely reviews of the Korea-Singapore Free Trade Agreement and our bilateral Air Services Agreement," he said.

Mr Wong said he looked forward to working with Mr Lee to further advance close cooperation between both nations.

"I look forward to visiting the Republic of Korea later this year to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, and to make an official visit where we can jointly launch the Republic of Korea-Singapore Strategic Partnership.

"I wish you good health and success as you assume office," Mr Wong said.