Lawyer under work, relationship stress took upskirt videos using modified bag, gets jail

SINGAPORE: A former lawyer who used a specially modified bag to secretly film upskirt videos of women with his mobile phone was sentenced to four weeks' jail last Thursday (Jul 23).

Samuel Ye Yixu, 29, pleaded guilty to a charge of voyeurism after police officers caught him while on patrol at a train station.

His lawyers said that he committed the offences while suffering from high levels of work-related stress, a difficult relationship with his father and mental health issues, and he has since left the legal profession.

THE CASE

In their mitigation plea, Mr Sunil Sudheesan and Ms Joyce Khoo said that Ye first committed voyeurism in Japan in December 2022, when he was in a low mood after his girlfriend broke up with him.

He had been diagnosed with mixed anxiety and depressive disorder in late 2018 and underwent problem-solving therapy and cognitive behavioural therapy, the defence lawyers added.

By the beginning of 2023, Ye had excessive anxiety associated with a depressed mood and other symptoms.

He began working as a lawyer in August 2023.

He said that work left him with little time for leisure and self-care, and that he occasionally worked until 5am.

The defence said that this "significantly impacted his ability to manage his stress, contributing to chronically high levels of stress".

"Our client was also under tremendous stress at home given the bad relationship with his father," the lawyers said.

As a result, Ye engaged in sexual behaviour including voyeurism as his main way of managing stress, anxiety and dysphoria, they added.