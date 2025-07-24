From standalone sites to mall tenants: Is this the future of Singapore's libraries?
As more libraries relocate to malls for greater accessibility, some patrons mourn the loss of quiet sanctuaries.
SINGAPORE: On a weekday morning at the Ang Mo Kio library, seats in the two-storey building are half-filled. Elderly patrons scroll on their phones, young adults work on laptops and others read quietly or nap in the cool air-conditioning.
Despite the whir of nearby construction outside, calm prevails in the library.
“Here is very quiet, the ambience is very good,” said retiree Seak Teik Song, 72, who visits the library to borrow books, read e-newspapers or use the computer.
“When it goes to AMK Hub, it might not be so,” he added, comparing it to the Serangoon library at Nex shopping mall, which he also visits regularly. “It becomes like a marketplace.”
The Ang Mo Kio library will move to the nearby AMK Hub in 2026, the National Library Board (NLB) said on Jul 1. The current site the library stands on, along Avenue 6, is earmarked for a healthcare facility.
The library is one of several standalone libraries that will be relocated to shopping malls or integrated complexes in the coming years.
The Geylang East library will shift to Tanjong Katong Complex in 2030 and the Toa Payoh library will become part of a new integrated development expected to be completed the same year. Similarly, Jurong Regional Library is slated to move to an integrated transport hub in 2028.
Currently, 13 of NLB’s 28 public libraries are in malls, while a handful are housed in integrated complexes such as community centres. Once the relocations are complete, the conserved Queenstown library and the Bishan library will remain among the few standalone libraries in Singapore.
IMPROVED ACCESS, HIGHER FOOTFALL
In response to CNA's queries, NLB said library sites are selected in reference to the Urban Redevelopment Authority's land use plans, with easy access to MRT stations and bus interchanges.
"By siting our libraries at convenient locations, at least 80 per cent of the resident population stays within 15 minutes (by public transport) of a public library. This allows Singapore residents to visit their favourite libraries 'at their doorstep'," an NLB spokesperson said.
MP Tin Pei Ling, who appealed to NLB to reconsider its decision to relocate the Geylang East library, said the agency cited significantly higher visitorship for libraries located in malls.
"This is because of the synergy with other activities in a shopping mall," said the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights MP in a Facebook post on Jul 2. "Therefore ... NLB’s strategy is to move standalone libraries to shopping malls when the opportunities come about."
Experts generally agree that mall locations make libraries more accessible. Associate Professor of Sociology Daniel Goh from the National University of Singapore (NUS) said malls have become the go-to venue for families to do everything in one place.
“I see it as actually just keeping up with the times,” he said, adding that the function of a library – as a central space where people gather and read – has not changed.
Instead, what has changed is our urban spaces, with the concept of a “mall” shifting from traditional open-air town centres to the shopping centres we know today, he said.
Associate Professor Loh Chin Ee, who researches literacy and equity at the National Institute of Education, said that while avid readers will still seek out libraries, mall locations can attract casual visitors who may develop reading habits.
“Maybe they are looking for a place to chill with their friends, but they might pick up books in the process,” she said. “So in a sense, it is a strategy that will increase the number of library users.”
Former president of the Library Association of Singapore Sadie-Jane Huff called the shift a "strategic pivot" to stay relevant amid rising digital consumption. In an era of e-books and shorter attention spans, having the convenience of a library in a mall reminds people that there are physical books to read.
“With each generation, you need to be relevant in different ways,” said Dr Huff. However, she acknowledged it is uncertain whether greater footfall will translate to higher borrowing rates.
NLB said the Woodlands and Punggol libraries – both located in integrated hubs – were the most visited in 2024, drawing 1.38 million and 1.31 million visitors respectively.
Libraries situated in shopping malls attract an average of over 700,000 visitors annually, the agency added. It did not provide data on changes in visitorship for standalone libraries that were relocated to malls.
SYMBOLIC POWER OF LIBRARIES
Beyond accessibility, practical considerations such as cost and land use are key factors.
NLB said it evaluates several criteria before deciding whether to revamp a library in place or relocate it, such as the library’s age and time since its last major renovation.
For Geylang East library, Ms Tin said a revamp was considered but deemed cost-ineffective due to ageing infrastructure.
Associate Professor Lee Kah-Wee from NUS' Department of Architecture described the relocations as part of the “Singapore dilemma” – the ongoing need to optimise land use while preserving non-commercial institutions.
“It is fair to say that when a library moves into a mall, an economic calculation has taken place. (The) value released from vacating the original site exceeds the cost of renting a space in the mall,” he said.
Still, concerns linger about what is lost in the shift.
A standalone library has symbolic weight that a space in a mall cannot replicate, said Assoc Prof Lee. "It represents a commitment to certain values about public education and knowledge that trumps raw economic calculations.”
Writer and literary critic Gwee Li Sui said libraries in integrated complexes feel “less extreme” as they in relatively community-facing spaces, unlike malls, which are “fundamentally commercial”.
“What such libraries gain in terms of footfall is easily offset by what they lose in terms of the values of a traditional library experience,” he said.
Dr Gwee pointed out that mall libraries draw visitors whose primary interest may not be books. Even those who come specifically to read or study can become distracted or “piggyback” their visit with errands, and consequently spend less time in the library.
“People are attached to standalone libraries because they feel distinctive, rooted and owned – whereas mall spaces are transient,” he said.
Lawyer Shawn Ting, who frequents the Geylang East library with his three-year-old, said he is opposed to its relocation to Tanjong Katong Complex, about 1.3km away. “To me, it is like a national treasure,” he said. “You cannot find another library in Singapore that is like this.”
FINDING A BALANCE
Assistant Professor George Wong from Singapore Management University said standalone libraries evoke heritage and nostalgia for many. He linked current sentiment to memories of the former National Library at Stamford Road, which was demolished in 2004.
“Something that is very signature in the neighbourhood is being sort of disrupted, and people feel that disruption is something to be sad about,” said the sociology professor.
The relocation of libraries to a mall may also feel like an “over-commercialisation” of leisure, he added.
Ultimately, the question is not whether standalone or mall libraries are superior, but how libraries can be designed to serve communities effectively, said Asst Prof Wong.
NIE's Assoc Prof Loh agreed, emphasising the need for balance.
“It's a good strategy to have these different kinds of libraries, but I hope that there will be a balance between the different libraries, so that you can always find a space for yourself depending on what kind of user you are,” she said.