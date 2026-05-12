Singapore farms boost egg and vegetable output amid rising costs, bad weather

AI TO DETECT DEFECTIVE EGGS

At Seng Choon Farm, one of Singapore’s three remaining local egg producers, selling its products rather than ramping up output has been the main hurdle.

Building demand for local eggs has been a slow and steady process, but it said its efforts have paid off.

Over the past three years, the farm has grown output by about 3 to 5 per cent annually and now produces about 600,000 eggs a day.

With tightening manpower constraints, it has increasingly relied on robotic systems to reduce labour-intensive processes.

“It helps with us retaining our workforce because we are not attracting new people,” said its managing director Koh Yeow Koon.

“What we see is that our workforce is getting older and older. In order to enable them to work longer, we adopt all this automation and all this redesign of work scopes to make their jobs easier.”

Over the past two years, Seng Choon has invested more than S$2 million (US$1.58 million) to upgrade its quality control system, including using AI image recognition to detect defective eggs.