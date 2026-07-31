Singapore farms can tap one-off SFA grant to cope with rising costs

SINGAPORE: Local farms will receive a one-off grant to help them cope with higher operating costs and sustain production amid continued global uncertainties, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday (Jul 31).

This is on top of the one-off cash grant to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) announced by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, which farms are also eligible for.

The amount of support under the new Farm Business Resilience Support grant will differ by farms depending on what they produce and how much they produce, said SFA.

On average, farms can expect to receive a one-off support of S$4,000 (US$3,117) to S$8,000 in total.

The support quantum was based on its assessment of the cost pressures facing the local agri-food sector and is intended to help farms strengthen their business and operational resilience, the agency told CNA.

Eligible farms include those producing leafy vegetables, fruited vegetables, mushrooms, bean sprouts, hen-shell eggs and seafood. They must have contributed to the local production of fibre or protein.

The grant falls under the Agri-Food Cluster Transformation Fund, which aims to help SFA-licensed local farms be more productive, climate-resilient and resource-efficient.

SFA said local farms are an important part of Singapore's food security, providing locally produced protein and fibre.

The agency noted that the conflict in the Middle East has driven up energy costs and freight expenses, adding to existing challenges such as manpower costs.

"It is important that these short-term pressures do not erode the local production capacity that Singapore has worked hard to build," said SFA.

"The government remains committed to supporting local farms as a key part of our broader food security strategy and will continue to work with the sector on practical ways to strengthen resilience, manage business pressures, and sustain local production."

New targets were set in November 2025 for local farms to supply 20 per cent of the local consumption of fibre and 30 per cent of the local consumption of protein by 2035.

According to a report released in May this year, Singapore's local agri-food sector contributed about 8 per cent of local fibre consumption and 25 per cent of local protein consumption in 2025.

Farms applying for the grant must hold a valid farm licence as of Aug 1. SFA said it would contact eligible farms in August with more information.

CNA has asked the agency how much funding has been set aside for the grant.