Fewer than 10% of lorries fitted with mandatory speed limiters before January 2026 deadline: Traffic police

SINGAPORE: Among lorries that are required to install mandatory speed limiters by the start of next year, less than 10 per cent have done so, the traffic police said.

Since January last year, lorries with a maximum laden weight of between 3,501kg and 12,000kg are required to be installed with speed limiters. These devices alert drivers and warn them when they have gone beyond the imposed speed limit, which is 60kmh in this case.

More than 17,000 eligible lorries have to be fitted with these devices across four phases. Lorry owners were given two to three years – depending on whether the vehicles were registered before or after 2018 – to comply with the requirement.

Older models registered before Jan 1, 2018 and weighing between 5,001kg and 12,000kg have until Jan 1, 2026 to install speed limiters, while those between 3,501kg and 5,000kg have until Jul 1, 2026 to do so.

Newer lorries in the heavier category that are registered on or after Jan 1, 2018 have to do so by Jan 1, 2027, while those in the lighter category have to install the speed limiters by Jul 1, 2027.

Superintendent (SUPT) Lian Weixiong said during an interview with reporters on Monday (Jun 9) that of particular concern are the lorries mandated to install the speed limiters from Jan 1, 2026.

About 2,600 lorries are required to have the device fitted by the first deadline. Of these, just 231 or less than 10 per cent have done so.

On why there has been a low adoption, SUPT Lian, who is the head of the research, planning and organisational development branch with the traffic police, said that many companies take a "wait-and-see" approach since there is still "some way" to go before the deadline.

Some of them may not understand the operational benefits of having the limiters, in that they would improve road safety for lorry drivers and other road users, SUPT Lian added.

Pointing to the increased penalties for speeding that would kick in from Jan 1, 2026, he also said it was in the companies' "own interest" to install them early so that their drivers would not speed.

Not only would it help to lower the number of accidents, it would also lower the risk of the driver being penalised for speeding, thereby avoiding speeding penalties such as composition sum, demerit points and possible suspension of driving licences.

He told reporters that it could take about 30 minutes to install a speed limiter. Its cost may range from a few hundred dollars to more than S$1,000 (US$777), depending on the model.