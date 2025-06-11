Fewer than 10% of lorries fitted with mandatory speed limiters before January 2026 deadline: Traffic police
As part of an islandwide operation, the traffic police conducted a two-day crackdown on errant lorry drivers and detected 32 traffic violations.
SINGAPORE: Among lorries that are required to install mandatory speed limiters by the start of next year, less than 10 per cent have done so, the traffic police said.
Since January last year, lorries with a maximum laden weight of between 3,501kg and 12,000kg are required to be installed with speed limiters. These devices alert drivers and warn them when they have gone beyond the imposed speed limit, which is 60kmh in this case.
More than 17,000 eligible lorries have to be fitted with these devices across four phases. Lorry owners were given two to three years – depending on whether the vehicles were registered before or after 2018 – to comply with the requirement.
Older models registered before Jan 1, 2018 and weighing between 5,001kg and 12,000kg have until Jan 1, 2026 to install speed limiters, while those between 3,501kg and 5,000kg have until Jul 1, 2026 to do so.
Newer lorries in the heavier category that are registered on or after Jan 1, 2018 have to do so by Jan 1, 2027, while those in the lighter category have to install the speed limiters by Jul 1, 2027.
Superintendent (SUPT) Lian Weixiong said during an interview with reporters on Monday (Jun 9) that of particular concern are the lorries mandated to install the speed limiters from Jan 1, 2026.
About 2,600 lorries are required to have the device fitted by the first deadline. Of these, just 231 or less than 10 per cent have done so.
On why there has been a low adoption, SUPT Lian, who is the head of the research, planning and organisational development branch with the traffic police, said that many companies take a "wait-and-see" approach since there is still "some way" to go before the deadline.
Some of them may not understand the operational benefits of having the limiters, in that they would improve road safety for lorry drivers and other road users, SUPT Lian added.
Pointing to the increased penalties for speeding that would kick in from Jan 1, 2026, he also said it was in the companies' "own interest" to install them early so that their drivers would not speed.
Not only would it help to lower the number of accidents, it would also lower the risk of the driver being penalised for speeding, thereby avoiding speeding penalties such as composition sum, demerit points and possible suspension of driving licences.
He told reporters that it could take about 30 minutes to install a speed limiter. Its cost may range from a few hundred dollars to more than S$1,000 (US$777), depending on the model.
SPEEDING OFFENCES
Separately, a total of 32 traffic violations were detected during a two-day enforcement operation on errant lorry drivers, the police said in a news release on Wednesday.
Of these, 17 were speeding offences. Speeding has been flagged as a major cause of accidents, with the number of speeding violations reaching a 10-year high last year.
During the operation conducted by the traffic police on Monday and Tuesday, a total of 56 lorries were stopped for checks at various locations across Singapore.
Apart from speeding, summonses were also issued for a wide range of traffic offences such as using a mobile communication device while driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.
Members of the media joined the traffic police on the first day of the operation.
On a road in Loyang, officers monitored and signalled lorries, which were the target of the blitz, to stop at a kerb for inspection.
Some heavy vehicles were also asked to stop for checks. In a similar operation last month, 87 traffic summonses were issued to such vehicles.
On Monday, CNA witnessed around 14 vehicles being pulled aside by the traffic police. Officers checked if loads were properly secured on the lorries and also looked out for speed limiter labels on the windows of these lorries.
For those that did not have them, officers then informed the drivers of the approaching deadline to have the limiters installed and showed them a QR code that was linked to the Singapore Police Force's website for more details.
Reporters were also taken to an overhead bridge near Seletar, where a traffic police officer monitored vehicles on the expressway using a police speed laser camera.
During the enforcement operation on Monday morning, at least 10 speeding violations were detected, SUPT Lian said.
"This shows that these lorry drivers continue to disregard traffic laws, risking the lives of other road users," he added.
"I urge eligible lorry owners to install speed limiters early to avoid speeding offences and accidents on the roads."
Drivers caught speeding may be jailed for up to three months or fined up to S$1,000, or both. Repeat offenders may face a fine up to S$2,000 or jail term of up to six months, or both.